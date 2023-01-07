Kevin McCarthy sells his soul and still can’t get into hell.
I called 911 to report a vehicle fire. It rang 12 times before they answered. This is unacceptable. They need to hire more people to answer the phones.
Kevin McCarthy sells his soul and still can’t get into hell.
I called 911 to report a vehicle fire. It rang 12 times before they answered. This is unacceptable. They need to hire more people to answer the phones.
Dear uninformed and unenlightened squawker: The fact that there are murderers in jail and awaiting trial would indicate that there is a lot of police work being conducted in the city of Albany. Now it’s time for judges, district attorneys, and jurors to do their jobs.
I will volunteer for the consolidation task force.
Twenty RINOs in the House have chosen not to elect a speaker so that the body can conduct business. This is even after 11 rounds of voting. They would rather grandstand. Democrats have unanimously voted for their leader in all rounds. So, tell me, who is really doing the job for which they were elected?
Amen, Mr. Cooks. Lee County officials brag every year about their fiscal responsibility, but they never do anything for the citizens. Cutting school taxes for seniors would be a good place to start.
Can we get a list of local names that fraudulently accepted pandemic unemployment funds? I’m sure the list would surprise all of us, and it will certainly include much more than state full-time employees.
Henry Mathis as mayor? We’re more likely to get a phony, lying preacher to head up our gov- ... er, never mind.
Mayoral candidate Mathis was quoted in the 1/3/23 Herald saying, “We have to be diverse. I have contacts in China, and if a business there expresses interest in coming here, one of the questions they’re going to ask is how many of their people are part of our government.” Alarming to me.
Heard calls his wife the “first lady?” Hilarious. Talk about a little guy with a big ego.
Trump was in an election Thursday and lost. Another rigged election.
There is a perfect solution to the deadlock in Congress over electing a speaker. Get 12 Democrats to vote for Kevin McCarthy for speaker if he promises not to allow the 11 loony-toon Republicans to chair any committee or subcommittee or be on any important committees or subcommittees at all. This should make everyone except the loony 11 happy.
Why is it that people just hate the government until a disaster effects them, and then they want a bail-out?
I was dropping off sales material to the TV station when I saw Yours Truly heading to his car. I said hello Mr. Truly, and he turned and said my name is Clem Clown. I tried to apologize but he said, laughing, don’t bother, I get that all the time.
I feel sorry for the ignorant habitual liar who believes that the Patriot speaks the truth. The depth of your stupidity is staggering. The Patriot has been rebuked for his lies so many times that I’m surprised he still tries. The fact that you label him as a truth-teller shows how intellectually inferior you are. Seek professional help. The Equality Man
Thanks to The Albany Herald for Dougherty County agent James Morgan’s timely article about frozen plants. I was about to start pruning but didn’t. Will wait for now as he advised. Would like to see more articles by Mr. Morgan.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect the opinions of respondents.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.