Hard to believe some folks are taking up for suing New York-born lawyer Ken Nugent. He throws a few dollars at the so-called needy and folks love him. What people don't realize is a large part of those large automobile insurance premiums they pay each year is because of suing lawyers like Nugent. A huge part of your food cost goes back to the transportation to get it here, and Nugent has advertisements about suing 18-wheelers. A straight con man.
Mark Scott seems to be doing an excellent job with the Americus Police Department. Maybe our police department should have kept him on.
How can evangelists be pro-gun and pro-death penalty yet claim to be "pro-life?"
Squawker, we don't have to "deal with it." God will.
Another life taken, two families destroyed and life just goes on as if those people never existed. It's about time we made the lives of those victims of violence mean something.
It's a sad state of affairs when Democrats not only predict a recession is coming, but are actually hoping for it. Of course, that's the only way they have a chance to win the 2020 election.
I think I'm going to run for mayor of Albany. I have as much of a chance as many of those people who have qualified.
My wife was typing and said she was almost out of typing paper. I told her to use the paper in the copier. She put her last piece in the copier and made five blank copies.
Good luck to all the candidates brave enough to have qualified to run for office. I'm not going to agree with all of you, but I appreciate the fact that you're willing to serve.
Trump just declared himself the second coming of God. You fake Christians can now fall to your knees and worship your idol.
Over half the population in the world has never made or received a phone call. Let that soak in for a minute ...
Just how many churches off the tax rolls are too many? How much of a supplied municipal service do these institutions utilize that the rest of us pay for? Isn't increasing my taxes for this cost representative of the state supporting the church?
Biden tried to kiss a young woman and she declined. Joe asked why? She told him, "Look up Egypt." Joe did and it said, "See Nile."
Trump should have learned from Clinton -- 20 years ago Bill Clinton raised taxes and created more jobs and higher returns in the stock market and even created a surplus. Trump could never match that. "That's no brag -- just fact."
Guns have two enemies: rust and politicians. The second one is the main reason for the Constitution's 2nd Amendment -- to assure politicians can be held accountable, by force if necessary, by the people.
Stephen Colbert and his pals got it right ... Trump is our "Cartoon President." Sad thing is, though, what he's doing to this country is not funny.
I thought the Dodgers had the best team in the National League. Not so sure now. Go Braves.
This is the year all those other SEC wannabes are going to watch Georgia's Dawgs rule the conference and the national standings. It's the start of a dynasty in Athens that will make Alabama look like second-class citizens.