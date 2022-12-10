Looks like our LOST will be lost, and the citizens will lose — we need consolidation ASAP.
If these do-nothings in the city and county government screw up on the LOST issue and force our taxes even higher, we should storm the Government Center and run all of them out of town. They find enough unity to vote themselves a raise and raise our taxes, but they get greedy and refuse to budge on $17 million? They all should be recalled.
Hey, Squawker, you conveniently forgot to mention that Paul Whelan was court marshaled and booted out of the Marines for bad conduct. You sure know how to pick your heroes, don’t you?
When you love what you have, you have everything you need.
Biden’s self-framed view as humanitarian, choosing rather to barter for the freedom of the ill-imprisoned, has opened the floodgate, confirming to every despot and evil regime, that Americans are viable coinage in the market of terrorism. This nation, being of no resolve, Americans now live and travel in fear amidst the loosed hounds of hell.
Thank you, Bob Brooks and Mike Rogers, for your kind donation to people in need. It’s sad that so many people would rather depend on the kindness of others than to earn their keep, but at least your donations will help the needy as well as the greedy.
Dear Santa: I don’t need anything this year. But please give a brain to Yours Truly and The Equality Man instead.
The governor’s plan to fight inflation is to give a tax refund that will create more inflation. Gov. Goober wants to do the same thing Joe Biden has been doing, and the Herschel voters still don’t have a clue.
Biden should send 25 F-16s, 50 Abrams tanks, and 50 Patriot anti-missile systems to Ukraine and tell Russia he will send more if the Marine isn’t released from prison.
Doesn’t take long for the knives to come out against the Griner trade. And, as usual, the back story is ignored. This one begins in 2018 under Putin’s bestie Trump. He did nothing for two years to get Whelan free. Did not ever mention the man’s name in his flurry of incessant Twittering. Yet now his, and your, failed memory returns.
There’s been a lot of back and forth regarding the release of the American female from Russian imprisonment. My view is, if this were my daughter I’d want the government to work any deal it could ... how about you? And, the Marine still in prison there would probably want the female released before he gets released ... if ever.
On all drug commercials you see on TV, they are required to list the side effects including death. But on the COVID vaccine commercials they are not required to show the side effects.
The federal government is more interested in getting money out to program participants than it is in getting the right amount out to valid participants. Historic problem with no expected improvement.
I’m glad that Brittney Griner came home; I could never agree with a squawker’s racist, homophobic rant. The Marine has been imprisoned in Russia for four years. If only one, not both Americans, could be released, it should have been the Marine.
