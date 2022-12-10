Looks like our LOST will be lost, and the citizens will lose — we need consolidation ASAP.

If these do-nothings in the city and county government screw up on the LOST issue and force our taxes even higher, we should storm the Government Center and run all of them out of town. They find enough unity to vote themselves a raise and raise our taxes, but they get greedy and refuse to budge on $17 million? They all should be recalled.

  By Albany Herald Readers
