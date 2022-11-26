One day we become aware that be it politics or church theology, we are taking exception to our dearest of friends’ opinion. Lord, save us all.
Hershel shouldn’t be running for the Senate in Georgia while his primary home is in Texas where he receives a “primary home tax break”. Vote for Sen. Warnock.
Happy Thanksgiving, Albany Herald staff. We are fortunate to still have a hometown paper to call our own, and your work keeps it alive.
Raise your hands if you think either the Albany or Dougherty commission is playing this stupid who-blinks-first game with our tax money in order to help the taxpayers. They need to control more money so they can give themselves raises and raise our taxes. Get rid of all of them.
Got a letter from Social Security. They have a new one now: IRMMA. In the beginning, you don’t have to join, it will never be taxed. It will never be part of the general budget. What more can you ask for? Truth in government, maybe.
This Trump Supreme Court is nothing more than a continuation of that pathetic man’s policies, which are way out of touch with American standards. The highest court — all courts, actually — are supposed to be apolitical. It’s not happening; they’re all shills for their respective parties.
Squawker, I can’t tell if that was a serious question or if you were trolling. You asked how can I say Republicans want to cut social security. Google Rick Scott. Google Ron Johnson. Better yet, Google Republicans/social security. It will take you to the House government page where they say they want to cut social security. Signed, Yours Truly
No, squawker, you are most definitely disgusting and fake.
Funny how the Republicans claim they are not trying to suppress the vote but have gone to court to try and stop Saturday early voting.
I don’t know how many have noticed this, but professional athletes in all sports are more concerned with their image and getting a big contract than they are playing this game that pays them millions of dollars.
Stacey Abrams needs to get over herself. She isn’t that great of a candidate. She ran twice and lost twice. Georgia rejected her. It wasn’t voter suppression or white supremacy. She had a vision for Georgia, and we didn’t like her vision. We don’t want to be like New York or California.
The song “Eye in the Sky” has never applied so aptly as it does under the Biden regime. May as well be a direct quote of the Democratic party.
You call Kevin “Ben Dover” McCarthy and Marjorie “Light laser” Greene adult leaders? Bless your little Southern heart.
Are you just fed up local squawker? The racial majority in Dougherty County and Albany have brought this upon themselves by electing crooks and religious imposters along racial lines. These officials are incapable of honest behavior and even laugh when confronted. Its why industry goes elsewhere.
One voter said she was afraid of any Herschel Walker decisions. Afraid of what? Lowering inflation? Border control? Lower gas prices? Warnock was the rubber stamp that helped bring us high inflation, gas prices, border crises. etc.
