Unless he does something significant in the next four years — and that means while working with a dysfunctional Albany City Commission — Bo will be a one-term mayor. You can look for Michael Fowler to be the next mayor.
Buzzards are natures “cleaner-uppers.” When they are hovering, they are looking for carrion or dead meat. They will leave in search of other food. Leave them alone. If drivers would slow down, there would be fewer dead animals in the road, especially on Old Dawson Road.
East Albany has something really special in Flossie’s restaurant on Oglethorpe. The food is exquisite, the service is impeccable and the prices are unbeatable. We came from Leesburg to try breakfast, and this is a “must experience” restaurant. Superior accolades to all who made this happen.
Music today is horrible. That’s why we need a good new radio station.
Heard a Republican state Senator say on TV that the dual enrollment has to be cut because it is “too successful” and it costs too much money.
What is the status of the man accused in the downtown killing of another man in August? Is he still in Albany?
We all remember when Albany State was about to lose their nursing school due to the extremely low number of students passing the state/national board exam. Very happy to see Albany Tech had 100%, all eight students, passing the national certification exam in surgical technology. Just wondering: If the first surgical tech students started in summer of 2019 and graduated in December 2019, is it just a six-month course? That seems a little short training to work in surgical care.
Let’s see how many Republicans honor their oath.
In regard to the mayor’s comments about the burglary: There Is a simple answer. It is primarily due to lax parenting with no daddy in the home from birth and the comprehensive solution is self-protection by the homeowner.
I’m counting down the days to when the new radio station goes on the air.
93% of plastic water bottles analyzed from different manufactures around the world had tiny particles of plastic that leak into the water. Constant use of plastic bottles can lead to many health problems.
Oh, how I long for the regular commercials ... so tired of the propaganda PSAs which have taken their place.
In a letter to the editor Tuesday, the tired old refrain, “the death penalty has long been known to be an ineffective deterrent,” was spouted yet again. Wrong. It makes real sure the person executed for a capital crime will never break the law again.
The chosen one is wagging the dawg with this action in Iraq. With this action, he has traded with a number of Republican senators for their support so they will not vote to impeach him. Trump will sacrifice U.S. servicemen and -women to maintain his status as president. Remember ... you voted for him. Hope you do not have a son or daughter currently serving in that theater.
I agree that the senate should allow witnesses at the senate trial: Adam Schiff, the whistleblower, Joe & Hunter Biden ...
The Democrats just plane don’t have a candidate to run against Donald Trump. Period.
