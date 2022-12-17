Ted Cruz’s daughter is working through a mental crisis that has nothing to do with Herschel, Cancun or the Herald’s Squawkbox. Google the word compassion.

Victor Edwards tried to exert undue political influence over a high-ranking county government position. I’m not at all surprised. Thank you, Mr. McCoy, for standing up to that fool and alerting the public to his actions.

  By Albany Herald Readers
