Ted Cruz’s daughter is working through a mental crisis that has nothing to do with Herschel, Cancun or the Herald’s Squawkbox. Google the word compassion.
Victor Edwards tried to exert undue political influence over a high-ranking county government position. I’m not at all surprised. Thank you, Mr. McCoy, for standing up to that fool and alerting the public to his actions.
Trump promised that we would win so much we would get tried of it. I’m still waiting.
Equality Man, you can’t see through your wall of hypocrisy. Nancy Pelosi, Joe and Hunter Biden, and John Kerry are the most blatant unrepentant abusers of power and privilege in public office. You’re darn tooting we voted any way we could to rescue America from these offensive Democrats. The Patriot
How about let’s start using the tens of millions of dollars that are p---ed away each year on deadbeats who won’t get off their a--es and earn a living and use it to fix up this city that is crumbling down around us. We should put an end to the free rides that this city lives on.
Sorry, but I think the Democrats voted for inflation and shortage of food and gifts. They should have elected a few Republicans in office to get the problem solved. Not Yours Truly.
Y’all think it’s bad now, wait ‘til Lorenzo Heard gets in office. I’ve heard he already has demanded that he be given access to things to which he has no right. He thinks everyone’s going to fear and bow down to him like his congregation. He has a reality check coming his way.
Any child that can walk but can’t swim should have on a life vest when around any body of water. This is especially true around rivers with swift currents.
Democrats always falsely accuse Republicans of election interference, but look who really performed election interference. Tik Tok, Twitter, Facebook, Google, liberal media. Enough said.
The McCoy vote bringing back up the John Hayes incident reminds me of just what caliber of people we seem to put into office. Gloria Gaines has, shamefully, worked behind the scenes to get people she can control on the board. Too bad she didn’t have enough pull to fight and win her own battles.
McCoy should be glad I’m not on the County Commission; the vote would be 3-4 in his disfavor.
To the Squawker who thinks Gov. “Goober” should enact arbitrary price controls to reduce inflation: You are a living, breathing example of unadulterated, confirmed ignorance. You and your ilk are the reasons my kids never stepped foot in a Dougherty County government school. Old Marine Corps Man
A parent’s job isn’t to make their children into wonderful people; it is to remind them they are wonderful people.
It doesn’t surprise me that not one person in this forum condemned Donald Trump for saying we should ignore the constitution. If a Democrat said the same thing, Republicans would have been screaming bloody murder. Republicans are lying hypocrites who don’t care about this country. The Equality Man
The capitalist keep raising prices. And people think the politicians can stop it. So misinformed.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.