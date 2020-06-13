Thank you, Phoebe and CEO Scott Steiner, for being a community leader in working to bring about positive change, not just in the hospital setting but in the entire community.
It seems that the weather has been great for an abundance of toxic toads in South Florida. Residents have been asked to kill off any tadpoles, but it has to be done humanely. Is Florida in a stupid competition with California?
It’s official: COVID-19 is the biggest hoax in history.
So ... is America great again?
Michael Fowler, our coroner, seems to love his name in The Herald. No decency, no class, in his front page announcement of the death of Albany's past mayor. That should have been a family matter. He loves to hear his name and run around Albany in his decorated county vehicle. When did a coroner get to be a big position in a county of 90,000?
Mr. President, it's time to call in the cavalry and take back our country.
A dying man said, "I can't breathe" and called out for his mother. All the mothers of the world stopped for a moment and said "What was that I heard? Was that my child?" The answer is yes.
Must we allow the radicals to expunge our history as has occurred in other countries? Tearing down all statues, purging our literature, art -- everything one segment doesn't like -- will lead to this country's demise.
With the country turned upside down, I have come to realize that the national media is to blame. Not small-town newspapers, not most local TV stations ... but the major networks and major big-city newspapers. National TV has become a disgrace in their one-sided, biased reporting. They fail to report whole truths, only the side that they want to report. I know many good citizens these days that do not watch national news nor read newspaper because it is so one-sided.
Trump is now accusing senior citizens of being Antifa provocateurs. Is the greatest president ever becoming unstable?
Great article in Wednesday's paper from Sheriff Sproul. Despite COVID-19, I would gladly shake the hand of the best sheriff Dougherty County has ever had.
If they hired some educated people to work at these polls, maybe they would not have all these issues with voting. How hard can it be?
November voting will be difficult. Brian Kemp and Republicans failed to provide adequate voting again. Citizens must vote early or request mail-in ballots. It's evident Republicans don't want anyone to vote. They don't care that their choice to vote will be removed later because there is only room for a few to stay at the top.
The looting, rioting protesters are no better than the police officer that they are protesting against. What about the retired black police officer that they killed? Does his life not matter? George Floyd was violating the law in order for the police to be called in the first place. Why would anyone want to honor a thug?
I stand corrected: The Supreme Court did rule it OK to pray at government meetings. But since our Constitution forbids choosing one religion over another, it is now OK to praise the Prince Of Darkness, Satan, at such meetings. You OK with that?
