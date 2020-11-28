Jon Howard always votes against alcohol licenses, and I admire him for it. I think that is his true conviction. But I have to believe Demetrius Young votes against some alcohol licenses because those that are applying are not slipping him some money for his vote. The people of Ward VI should have known better.
Looks like Commissioner Fletcher was just trying to do her job. It’s a shame she didn’t get backup. Is she the only one with backbone?
President Trump has made the dubious claim that he will accept the electoral college’s decision re the presidential election. He should have added “but only if the decision is in my favor.”
What did the state of Georgia do so bad to deserve having Stacey Abrams? This is not a bad state, so we don’t deserve her being here. She needs to be in New York or California.
Great, great article on Mr. J.M. Yielding. He has long been a tremendous asset to our community, but for him to author a book at age 82 is just amazing. Way to go, Mr. Yielding. You are an inspiration.
If Ossoff wins, we all lose.
Carlton, the reason you and I do not understand the person getting the free stuff and driving a new Mercedes is that we probably have some self-respect and pride, which so many in this community do not. Getting something free has been taught to generations as a way of life. They do not care if someone needs the food more, they have been trained that others should take care of them. They think they deserve it.
After Jan. 20, Trump is still the leader of the GOP and he will decide who will be the next governor of Georgia.
Hey, Yours Truly, you sound intelligent. How about some squawks about anything other than politics, which is about as interesting as watching two flies, well, you know.
Come on folks. Do you really want some of those Democrats in total control for at least the next two years? Get out and vote or use an absentee ballot to make sure it doesn’t happen. It is going to be tight.
Wynfield Park, it’s time to open your doors.
How much more delusional can Trump get? His lawyers presented no proof of defective ballots to courts but want permission to inspect Biden voter ballots in order to find proof of defects so they can be thrown out. Trump failed to find another Brian Kemp, so now he needs a crooked judge to give him Putin power
A recent poll shows less than 8% of Republican voters feel Joe Biden legitimately won the election, yet you saw not one Republican out there rioting, smashing windows or burning down businesses. Republicans have more class than the Democrats.
Boycott? Is that legal for a commissioner to boycott a taxpayer? This isn’t the Candy Room.
John Ossoff said the only way to beat the virus is to give our new president a chance. He is also promising that we will definitely get to spend next Thanksgiving with our whole family.
Trump never wanted to be president of the United States; he just wanted to be the boss of America.
I really enjoyed the columns by Carlton and David Carroll in Wednesday’s paper.
The media is so obviously biased. They beat up on Republicans and fawn all over Democrats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.