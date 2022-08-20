Perfect solution: Just disclose that the Albany Middle School building was originally built in honor of and attended by non-minority, Republican, Confederate plantation owners and the HSC will force Phoebe to tear it down and an angry horde will be there at midnight to help.
Election integrity is not voter suppression, squawker. B.J. Fletcher is an outstanding choice for poll worker. Experienced with the local election process for many years, B.J. will watch like a hawk for the expected shenanigans. The Patriot
Why is Gov. Brian Kemp fighting so hard from having to testify before the grand jury concerning his communications with Donald Trump about the 2020 election? Obviously what was said is relevant to the grand jury's criminal investigation.
I hope for a red wave in November, but I wouldn't bank on it. We have doubled the population since 1970 with immigrants who share no historical or genetic tie. The last five presidential elections reflect this. These new voters will vote Democrat. Real conservatives are outnumbered and out-voted thanks to Hart-Celler.
It wasn’t just Democrats who “elected Obama president” twice. People from all political ilks showed up to elect him. At my polling place in Jersey, the line for Obama’s first election extended out into the parking lot. No one is more anti-American or anti-rule of law than Trump.
America has the third-highest murder rate in the world. Subtract five cities -- Chicago, Detroit, Washington, D.C., St. Louis and New Orleans -- and America drops to 189th of 193 countries worldwide.
Mr. Fletcher, Please tell Mr. Ludwig to take a deep breath and calm down. We survived the eight-year social experiment before Trump and the four years of him. We all woke up breathing this morning and the world is still spinning.
I will sign my name to this. To the unnamed squawker pointing out that I didn’t need to work the polls because I have been suppressing votes, etc. If you can prove that, I will close my business and move on, sir. If you can’t, just give your name. Quit being a negative coward. BJ Fletcher.
The abortion issue will help keep the Democrats in power for a long time. The Republicans played the long-game trying to get a majority of judges on the Supreme Court, but they miscalculated and overreached on the abortion issue.
PBS’s “The Black Church” – an excellent historical presentation and profitable watch. Just how much more is there of what we never knew and know not now? Our mission: an imperative to learn the truth, a willingness to accept it and a courage to change the world.
Recently an innocent bystander in NYC was blindsided by a thug and suffered bleeding on the brain. The attacker was arrested and immediately back on the streets, despite numerous prior convictions. This is exactly what Abrams is endorsing. Perhaps one day someone may attack her or a member of her family.
Why are Lindsey Graham and Brian Kemp fighting their subpoenas so hard? Could it be to hide culpability. Or could it be just a natural Republican reflex like breathing. It's something they will do until they die.
