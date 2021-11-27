SMRs aimlessly and shamelessly attack because they hate that which they don’t understand. If the world isn’t the way they want it, they would rather tear it down; hence the insurrection. I speak the truth, not the lunatic fringe Qanonsense they speak. So keep coming at me SMRs. You fail because you are evil and evil only attacks you when you are a force for good. Signed, Yours Truly
Critical Race Theory, as Republicans describe it, is nothing but white grievance. It’s been hijacked. CRT started with the hypothesis that, when courts or legislatures attempted to correct racial injustice, whites would find a way around that correction. CRT is not what the right wing says it is.
Carlton, I have never eaten a bologna sandwich but l have eaten a ton of baloney sandwiches over my 70-plus years, out of the pack and fried. My favorite way now is to get Publix deli to slice their beef baloney thick (No. 6 setting) lightly grill it over charcoal and hickory with smoked provolone, creole mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions on a lightly grilled ciabatta bun. Whole new level.
Thank you, Albany Herald, for giving us an update on the Municipal Court theft. I’m amazed that it’s taken this long to get to this point, but at least now we understand the reasoning for it.
Why would any freedom-loving patriot oppose a Congressional committee obtaining all the facts and getting to the bottom of who all was involved in planning the Jan. 6 efforts to stop the final process of confirming the election of our president?
It is a lot easier and cheaper to stop them at the border than to deport them after they cross.
Why are people so focused on the so-called “free giveaways” to folks in need? If it’s phones, tablets, a meal ... who and what is the final determinant of “in need?” I get the concept of if one man is convicted unjustly, the system is broken. I am perplexed by the thought that if one person gets an “undeserved” freebie, giving is somehow too costly. The “let them eat cake” philosophy dies hard.
If Biden’s budget bill passes the Senate, we will have a welfare-based country without borders. Anyone that shows up gets a check.
Somehow I doubt if 2 1/2 days’ worth of crude will lower the price at the pump. I wonder how much the politicians are making off these higher fuel prices? As I feel confident at least some skillfully purchased fuel futures early on.
The words “Biden” and “credibility” are so far apart. Reading instructions rather than the data on his cheat sheet totally talks to his low credibility rating. He is a danger to this country. We must thank all those who put him in the White House. We can only hope those voters see the light.
Will Albany ever get a JERSEY MIKE’s Subs? Steak sandwich lovers want to know.
It’s incredible that someone who claims to be a Marine could support a socialist administration that has destroyed our economy, immigration system, military, energy, and everything else they’ve touched. Now they want to bankrupt us with trillions more in spending bills.
