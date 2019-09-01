I got a chance to go downtown today. I loved to old-timey lights. They give a lot of character to the area. Wish the ones in my neighborhood were the same..
When will the Chamber focus on local issues and not on what’s going on in Atlanta or the Board of Regents?
Obama is more American than Trump. Obama’s mother and his maternal grandparents were American citizens. His father was a foreign student. Trump’s father was an American citizen. His mother and his maternal and paternal grandparents were all foreigners.
Fletcher’s sympathies are with the illegals not the over 90 million Americans left unemployed by low tariffs, bad trade deals and a borderless nation coupled with a liberal immigration policy.
David “Freaking” Perdue has had almost five years to do nothing about health care for Georgia citizens. He wants your 2020 vote so he can continue to ignore you and help his millionaire friends. Do not vote for “Do-Nothing Dave.”
If I could only use the words in my mind that represent my feeling toward the terrible three that threw the solar farm under the bus, this paper would probably catch fire. This will be the best chance to get Hubbard replaced.
How in the world could Judge Lockette give Janiyah’s mother low enough bond to get back out on the street? She is as guilty as her mate. No wonder we have so much crime; a slap on the hand is given by these “wonderful Judges in our court systems.”
Well, Mr. Postell, I can say you have made life interesting during your tenure on the City Commission. You stuck up for what you perceived as the true path and often challenged that which needed it. Hopefully, Ward VI will find your equal.
Fletcher, good op ed in Wednesday’s paper regarding immigrants. If people really want to become more informed on this issue they need to watch the video “A Day Without a Mexican.” It’s an eye-opener.
Local schools need to adopt a “check your cellphones at the door” policy to prevent distractions to the education process.
Nice to see the fountain at the mall working, but please clean up the water. Yellow is not a good color for water.
Check out the new Stevie Ray Vaughan book! Worth the read.
There is an explicit reason why litter is much more prevalent in south and east Albany. Demographics and culture is all you need to know to explain the problem. For proof, just take a ride by, see for yourself.
I saw the county-provided coroner’s SUV parked at the movie theater. I wondered if he was there to look over a corpse.
I’ve noticed that the number of city, county and state workers who claim to be pastors is at an all-time high. Comfortable government gig with benefits along with tax-free cash on the side. What a scam!
It is comforting to know that when the gun ban goes into effect, those three gang preteens with the AK 47s will turn their guns in and submit to background checks. Vote Yes for commonsense gun legislation and vote No for naïve legislators.
Everything about Trump reminds you of Hitler FCS. Is it hilarious in your mind because the Jews were Adamic also like the 11 other tribes of Jacob?