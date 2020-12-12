Fletcher, why are you so blind to the fact that Donald Trump is the greatest leader our country has ever had? I'm sure there are lots of us who'd rather serve under him as a dictator that anyone else. One day, you will see the light, I guarantee.
If the president is limited to two terms, why isn’t Congress limited to two terms?
SMRs: As our "want to be East European dictator" Trump transitions to retirement at Mar-a-logo, it's time to break off from watching Fox News and just concentrate on WWE Wrestling. Life would be so much simpler.
We know the vaccine is good because if the guy didn’t approve it, Trump would fire him. Atta boy. Just what the country needed.
I am not sure why Ossoff and Warnock spend so much money on TV ads knowing they are going to stuff the ballot box with illegal votes and win anyway. That money wasted on their campaign could be better spent on COVID-19 and health care, since they claim they care so much. BTW, they don’t.
Can somebody tell me what is the true meaning of a "devoted Christian?" Since Trumpism, I am really confused on what is the meaning.
Well, we now have the mafia family elected to run our country. It seems the Biden family is more corrupt than the Clintons. Never imagined seeing that happen to our country. Joe Biden is the Godfather.
There are a lot of things about President Trump that I don’t care for, but this country owes him a debt of gratitude. No one that has spent their life in politics could have gotten the results that he did with the COVID vaccine. In the political world, it would have been business as usual and taken years to get approval for the vaccine. Now a precedent has been established and future pandemics can be addressed as quickly.
Instead of "Live free or die," some people say "Live for Trump and watch others die." Boy, has our country fallen apart.
We used to have many strong, honorable leaders. Now we have many spineless, dishonorable leaders and a president that's taking names. There are no words for that. Wait, yes there is,. Hitler and Kim Jong-un.
Charlie Peeler did a good job, but the Justice Department under President Biden will have much more competence and integrity.
Masked Man, I doubt you would know character even if it slapped you in the face.
The problem with you Fletcher, and liberal squawkers, is that you both believe that you have the right to tell others how they are supposed to think and even how they are supposed to vote. And you become enraged when they don't go along. You're going to get to see a real dictator in action. His name is China Joe Lying Biden.
Mr. Peeler sees the writing on the wall. The "Defund the Police" crowd will put him out of a job and will replace him with a "feel-good" therapist who will say that climate change makes people commit crimes. Middle Georgia is losing a good man.
That Masked Man: Wow, you have had four stupid squawks in the last five days. You have too much time on your hands. You would be foaming at the mouth with writer's cramps writing squawks if Hunter's last name was Trump. Come on, man.
