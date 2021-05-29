Commissioner Muggridge, you and Commissioner Singletary might as well just phone it in at commission meetings. Walls and Wheaton do nothing but what their boss — Bowtie Billy — tells them to do. They obviously have no pride or self-respect.
Biden and the Democrats love to drive the cost of living up. Gas in California is $4.67 and going higher. When the price gets to $8 a gallon, maybe the Democrats will realize they voted for the wrong person. There could be relief from the high gas prices soon: no gas at the pumps.
Hey, Short Bus Voter, with the high possibility of Trump going to jail in the near future will he still be your leader?
I expect to see a TV lawyer ad for suing the police any day now.
Hey, Commissioner Wall, looks like your attempt to shift county business to a buddy — quid pro quo? — didn’t quite work out. And you people say Albany politicians are corrupt and out of touch.
So, we can’t afford to keep illegal aliens out, but we can afford $86.9 million to put them in hotels. Will this madness ever end?
I can’t tell you how much joy it brings me seeing anger expressed by SMRs because Trump isn’t president. Bottom line, it’s not your country, it belongs to all of us. You’re not going to “take it back.” You lack both the intelligence and the ability. After Biden’s two terms, then Kamala, maybe we can undo the damage done by Trump. Signed, Yours Truly
I’m not only too old to run amok, I’m usually too tired to even walk amok.
Sounds like Chris Carr is like every other politician: Try to tell the people what they want to hear. What business does he have getting involved in non crime-related issues except to try and convince voters he is, like Kemp, Reffensperger and the rest, part of the cult of Trump.
I am going to run for city commission so I can get the street paved in front of my house.
The Democratic agenda: drive the cost of living up, raise inflation and let as many illegals into the country as want to come. They don’t care about the U.S. citizen, just their agenda.
Way to go, Dougherty County. You added a quality man to your team. The clowns in Lee County will regret this stupid move.
Trump has been to every large city in Georgia, including Valdosta, but he will not come to the Albany Civic Center because there are just not enough Republicans here.
You county governments drooling over this “extra COVID money” coming in should, instead of spending millions more on the same group of people you always do who’ve done nothing to improve their own lives, maybe help people who’ve actually done things for themselves and their community.
I hope somebody told Chris Carr about the less-than-half manpower of the Albany Police Department while he was here. Some of you try to blame the chief, but how in the hell does anyone expect him to run a top-notch force when police officers are finding other lines of work ... a line that pays them a real living wage?
Geoff Duncan, thank you so much for trying to repair the Republican party. If something isn’t done soon, the GOP will become only Grouchy Old People.
