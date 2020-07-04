It is hard to believe that in this pandemic when everyone is supposed to be a little more lenient, a county/city tax office can shut down to the public and still charge a business a late fee for their inaccessibility.
Just to clear up some of the thinking of these difficult times we are living in: Would it be right to ask Japan to pay us what it cost to rebuild Pearl Harbor?
Trumpsters, please explain how the greatest president ever has let foreign countries beat down the COVID-19 virus and we can't. The U.S. used to be the leader of the free world; under Trump we follow.
The Catholic Church did not exist over 2,000 years ago. The original Church, which the Catholic Church broke away from, was the Orthodox Church, started by Christ over 2,000 years ago.
Is Trump going to be standing on a platform on a section of Mt. Rushmore where he expects himself to be carved?
Why do contractors tell you they will come and give an estimate, sometimes two or three times, then never show up or have the courtesy to at least call and let you know they are not interested? They will not get a reference from us.
What good is an extension of social distancing without mandatory mask/face covering? Gov. Kemp, like Trump‘s other enablers in Fla., Ala., and Texas, re-opened businesses too soon, and is now having to backtrack since coronavirus numbers in the state are increasing. COVID-19 isn't going away anytime soon.
The Communists living within the CHAZ “country” of Seattle have run out of food and supplies and are now begging for help. Welcome to actual Communism, morons.
I feel for the teachers when and if school starts this fall. Most of the children will be so far behind in their studies. It is hard to have faith in homeschooling when evidently their mamas won't even feed them.
If we are having an increase in COVID-19 in Dougherty County, we need to know where these cases live and work to know how to protect ourselves. Give us these numbers please, city officials.
That squawk about removing resource officers from school has to be the dumbest one ever in the Squawkbox. I taught high school in Crisp County, and most of our students had a great relationship with them. If your kid is afraid of the police, they’re doing something illegal or you’ve filled their head with lies.
For those who don't want to wear a mask because of the heat: It's not the heat, it's the stupidity ... Signed, That Masked Man
The problem with all of the protesters today is they never served their country in the military. I put my life on the line in Viet Nam hoping we could continue to have a free and just America. Yet these young people want to destroy everything real Americans fought for. I am 77 years old and don't have many more years to enjoy America. When I took my first breath, I loved America. When I take my last breath I will love America.
To "Yours Truly": The statement you made about Trump not building a wall as promised shows how shallow-minded you really are. You intentionally twisted the issue to fit the socialist Democrat narrative. You have no credibility.
