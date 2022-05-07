My brother-in-law said that 99% of issues with women’s rights for abortion and Roe v Wade would not exist if people didn’t engage in sex before marriage. First time I’ve known him to be right.
Of all things. When a newspaper censors and changes a comic strip — and offers no explanation — it’s time to end our 67-year association. What else are you also censoring? How can I trust what you choose to print?
Very informative article on Harry James running for county commission chairman. Apparently, he thinks government and governing is a game of connect the dots. He needs to go and see if the pastor wants to play while Cohilas gets things done.
I’m glad to see a good, hard-working man like Wayne Johnson running against Sanford Bishop. He’s the kind of man who will help our part of the country thrive.
The Trumpster scaring you about Biden’s executive orders on gun control is counting on fellow Trumpsters not to be able to read or take the time to read them if they have that ability.
We were talking politics, and one of my neighbors said he was going to vote for Herschel Walker “because he’s a good guy.” That is reason No. 1 we have people like Marjory Taylor Greene embarrassing our state in Congress. Herschel Walker is not a good guy. He was a good football player. That’s it.
Millions of bonified Americans have struggled with chronic unemployment and marginal employment since the full implementation of the global service-based economy in the early 1980s. You bring in 2 million illegals, that will be 2 million real Americans who will remain underemployed.
Who is really surprised that Herschel Walker was a no-show at the Public Broadcasting debate? His handlers know he is grossly unqualified for anything not involving a football. Being Trump’s lapdog does not make an effective U.S. Senator. There are already too many of those in both houses of Congress.
National Day of Prayer leader said we don’t need woke culture keeping Christ out of our schools and government. I reply, “My God does not need government promoting Him.”
Let us make sure your “B-teamer” Herschel Walker doesn’t get a chance to play in our real-life game. Run, Herschel, run, straight back to Texas.
You Trumpsters are so weak-minded. You have to have Trump tell you who to vote for. Very sad. Wake up. Trump is a has-been.
Why does the key to increasing wealth seem to be locked into getting elected to public office?
When did Democrats decide women had rights again? Why the sudden outrage over “women’s rights” when blue states across the country have eroded women’s rights over the last 20 years? Remember the men in women’s sports thingy?
It’s 9:20 at night, and the mail truck still hasn’t showed up.
The stock market took another huge hit today due to the Biden economy in free fall. He doesn’t seem to be taking any steps to correct the problems, telling us the economy is great. The rest of his party seems to have no clue and will go down along with him.
The primary election is coming. Choose the Democratic ballot and vote for Chris Cohilas. Our county depends on it.
