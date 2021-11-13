Thank you for the story on the Seabees group, and thank you, all of you gentlemen, for your service. Reading this kind of story puts a human face on all the veterans who've served our nation. God bless all of you.
YT you are just outright lying to our beloved Squawkbox. The Capitol riot was just that, a riot. Total arrests are around 120, not 700. For someone who once claimed to be a Marine in this very venue, I wonder if that was a lie as well. You have no integrity or honor re your fellow Americans. Signed, the Patriot
Yeah, we need a man like Dip Gaines running our city. The man knows nothing about what's going on in the city; he only wants to take money from infrastructure improvements and give it to people who collect checks for a living. Him joining Demetrius Young would be the true dumbing down of our government.
Just left McDonald's at 7 a.m. Dialogue: "Sorry, but we’re not open yet. When will you open? When the help gets here." Sad. It’s sad that workers in general can’t adopt the owner's work ethic and vision for the future. New hours of operation sign: OPEN: when my stimulus check runs out. CLOSE: ASAP.
I enjoyed reading Donna Anderson's sweet article about her brother-in-law and his service, not only to the country but to his wife as she suffered with Alzheimer's. It's men like him who've made our country great.
Nine people died and several were injured at a recent Travis Scott concert in Texas. Waiting for the looney Democrats to blame Donald Trump for the disaster, either that or climate change.
It's been a few days now, but I know I'm still enjoying the Braves' World Series victory. Chop on, boys, chop on.
Mr. Fletcher, over the years Albany has had quite a cast of characters leading the city. Would anybody know how many potential businesses/jobs were lost to other cities because of them?
Hear that sound? That is the residents of Chicago, Milwaukee and Kenosha preparing for the Rittenhouse verdict by checking that their guns are loaded while the Chicago Police also prep for the outcome.
I find it amazing -- and sickening -- that this country's values are so screwed up we vilify individuals like our veterans (especially those who served in Vietnam) and claim as "heroes" people like George Floyd, a career criminal who was in the wrong place at the wrong time. His death was indeed tragic, but he was in no way a hero to anyone, except his family members who collected money for his death.
So, the Albany/Dougherty EDC is to blame for high crime, hopeless poverty, uneducated kids, and a population that has more idle employable people than working employable people? You probably need to look inwards at the City Commission and citizens of Dougherty County for blame instead of the EDC.
To Mike Sawyer’s letter to the editor: Smoke ‘em if you got ‘em. It’s a great tradition. Fifteen years in a row that Bama has beaten Tennessee. Roll Tide.
My Herald carrier has to be a retired banker. He never arrives before 9 a.m. Sure do miss Laurie. She was always really early, in time for my morning coffee.
