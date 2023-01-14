I see the Dawson Road paving outfit still hasn’t cleaned up the mess they left behind at the corner of Whispering Pines West. Do they just not care or are they in somebody’s pocket downtown and aren’t required to do a proper job?

The Lee County Hospital/Medical Center is a running six-year joke. Only a fool would purchase the hospital bonds. Also, duplication of medical services would, without a doubt, make health care costs increase for both Lee and Dougherty County residents. It is time to nix this whole idea.

  • By Albany Herald Readers squawkbox@albanyherald.com