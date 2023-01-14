I see the Dawson Road paving outfit still hasn’t cleaned up the mess they left behind at the corner of Whispering Pines West. Do they just not care or are they in somebody’s pocket downtown and aren’t required to do a proper job?
The Lee County Hospital/Medical Center is a running six-year joke. Only a fool would purchase the hospital bonds. Also, duplication of medical services would, without a doubt, make health care costs increase for both Lee and Dougherty County residents. It is time to nix this whole idea.
If you live near a busy road, please keep your cats indoors. If they like outside, build them a catio.
Hank Johnson is one white-headed idiot. Thinks classified documents were planted in Biden’s locked garage. People amaze me with their stupidity.
Now that the fight over the split of LOST money is over, how about someone telling us what happened to the SPLOST money that was approved to repave, curb and gutter Lockett Station Road. This was approved over five years ago.
Westover High School should be ashamed of themselves with the way they sexualize those dancers at the basketball games. More of the dances are extremely inappropriate for the climate of a basketball game, especially at the high school level.
Mark it down ... UGA and Kirby Smart are frontrunners to get No. 3 this fall.
Sorry, Lee County, your plan to keep “undesirables” (i.e. anyone who is not white) out of what you hoped would be an “exclusive” hospital just ain’t gonna work. You’ve been sold a pipe dream by Lee County officials. Face reality; it’s not gonna happen.
When will the governor bring in an American solar panel manufacturer to Georgia?
Does anyone follow the money on the $5 million Warnock and Bishop gave to our new county chairman for his church-owned nonprofit? How much does the chairman/preacher get every month? Warnock still gets $7,000 a month from his church in Atlanta for his housing project, although he stays in D.C. All taxpayer dollars paying for this scam.
My generation had Wonder Woman. The current generation has to wonder if it is a woman.
One of the first things the Republican House did was to eliminate the ethics committee. Who would have thought ... with Santos, Goetz, MTG, Gometz, Bobert, etc.?
SMR squawker: The embarrassing spectacle that was the election of the House speaker proves exactly the opposite of what you claim. If Republicans actually thought for themselves, McCarthy wouldn’t have been elected. I give you one thing: You SMRs can baldface lie and feel no shame. That’s because you have no integrity. Signed, Yours Truly
Carlton is a multitasker. He can Listen, ignore and forget all at the same time.
Normal around here is just a setting on the dryer.
If Mr. Fletcher would just interview Trump he would win that Pulitzer Prize. He would win Bigly.
Letting Lorenzo Heard have anything to do with housing and taxpayer money is like allowing a junky to handle oxycodone distribution. He’s already lined his pockets at our expense ... and has $5 million more waiting. For God’s sake, Mike McCoy, keep an eye on this con man.
