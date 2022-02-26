Pray for the people of Ukraine. And pray that the rest of the world punishes Putin for his barbaric actions.
When Stacy Abrams is elected governor, Mr. Carlton, who will I talk to when all of my right-wing friends go into hiding?
I have examined this word a lot of late — “patriot.” So I got rid of the letter “p” and put in another “r.” I now see the word traitor. To whom does this fit? Something to think about.
SMRs, meet me in east Albany to buy cheap gas.
The Squawkbox is a good barometer of how we are in need of an education system that reaches beyond where it has. Ignorance abounds. We thought all the “isms” and intolerance were waning. The covert now has become the permissibly overt. But do not fear. You cannot change that which is hidden.
We’ve spent enough money on the library now. Let’s start utilizing what we’ve built and get some return on the investment.
Can’t wait to see Gary Allan ... and then Lyle Lovett.
Some Trump sycophant said the other day that Democrats “worship” Biden. Not true. Democrats — and Republicans and Independents — voted for Biden as the better of two lousy choices. He was obviously confusing Democrats with people like himself who actually did — and still do — worship that cretin Trump.
I like the strength I’m seeing in President Biden, even after Putin rejected all efforts of diplomacy. And isn’t it good to have a president that is calm?
When I see politicians’ ads, I continue to be amazed at Sen. Warnock’s ads quoting his father and his father’s advise. How can Warnock, one of 12 children, raised in public housing and on food stamps and welfare tout his father’s choices and work ethic? The man could not even support his family.
Some folks from Black Men Engaged came to my house and talked with me about getting vaccinated. They were polite and enthusiastic and helped me get a ride to a vaccination center. They are good for our community.
President Biden, Secretary of State Blinken and most of the cabinet and Democratic leadership project weakness. This is sad and, more importantly, dangerous as the world watches.
Finally the “rest of the story.” I enjoyed it very much. Mr. King seemed to be a good and decent person. I’m glad he was able to use his talent, skills and values to achieve all he did.
I learned a long time ago that “minor surgery” is when they do the operation on someone else, not you.
Biden continues to make the same mistakes as Obama. Now he’s placing sanctions on Russia, which will hurt us more than them. It didn’t work for Obama and will be less effective now that Biden has gutted our oil industry and depends on Russian oil.
This war is on Biden. If he had not cut the oil when he became president, Russia would not have been financially able to commit. This is President Biden’s fault. Just another bad decision, not his first.
In this mid-term election year, you should know that real Republicans don’t believe in Social Security, Medicare or farm subsidies. They would give anything to dismantle those programs. SMRs, if you can’t give yours up, you are a Democrat.
