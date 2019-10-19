At my funeral I want two Bulldogs, two Falcons and two Braves as pallbearers … they can let me down one last time.
Friends and neighbors, wake up. We are at a crisis point. Albany has some serious problems that will continue to threaten the quality of life for every citizen. There are solutions, but only with new leadership. It will not be easy, but Bo Dorough has the knowledge and willingness to work toward making it a safe and thriving community again.
The Deerfield board continues its bad behavior and now has gotten the attention of the accreditors. As parents, we deserve more informed, ethical, responsible leadership. A few folks need to step down.
I’ve found it fascinating reading the articles about the candidates in the municipal election. Sadly, most of the mayoral candidates are saying the same old things. With maybe a couple of exceptions, I don’t see anyone who has any real plans to make changes. In which case, why wouldn’t we return the current mayor?
‘Bany at the bottom of the map — we can’t even get Ludacris to come back! How can we attract new business in Albany?
Rock 103 in Albany: Guess what. There were more than 40 or 50 really good songs released during the rock era. By playing the same songs over and over, you lessen the “classics.” Somebody help us in Albany get a good radio station.
Mr. Pandey’s guest column was absolutely correct: All this talk about impeachment at the drop of a hat does nothing but threaten our democracy.
Why would anyone vote for Henry Mathis for mayor. He has already gone to federal prison for extortion as a city commissioner. He is a convicted felon, even if he did get a pardon. What’s to say he won’t do it again?
Ms. Pollock: Your “West to East” story was a fun read. Sounds like those folks on the West Coast forgot there’s such a thing as manners. Glad you made it back!
Has anyone else noticed how well the Westover football team is playing? I’ve only read a little about this new coach, but he obviously knows what he’s doing.
So, UGA fan, your idea of dealing with a loss by your team is to attack other teams like Albany State’s. Seems very petty to me. Go Rams.
Mayors of 50 cities plus AOC flew to Denmark to battle climate change. If they were serious about climate change, they would have taken a rowboat to Denmark.
The Herald’s editorial page needs more moderate voices. It is overrun by illiterate right-wingers.
The beatniks and hippies fanned the flames of socialism and immorality. My baby boom generation dropped the ball. Just as the Romans did in their final days. It’s true, the barbarians are always waiting at the gate.
What is Arthur Blank waiting for? His Falcons coaching staff has taken a team loaded with talent and turned it into one of the worst teams in the league. It’s time for a change at the top.
Omar Salaam has a head for business and has made the most sense at the really lame political forums that have been held in Albany.
Mayor Hubbard: The days of having to run against Lane Rosen are over. You have some real challengers this time. Come out of hiding.