The Lee County School System will have a tough time replacing Jason Miller. He is a good man and did a good job as superintendent. We wish you well, Dr. Miller.
We had Johnny Cash, Bob Hope and Steve Jobs 20 years ago. Now we have no cash, no hope and no jobs. Please, don’t let Kevin Bacon die.
I was trying to get across Highway 82 at the caution light in Sasser this morning. Looking up and down the road in the rain and fog, I wondered if some of you drivers will ever get a clue about turning on your headlights in those conditions. It was very hard to see you, plus it is the law in Georgia.
I love watching NASCAR, but the rules now are stupid. They need to go back to the 1950s rules: None.
Why do Republicans want to discriminate against people in the name of religion?
Foster children under Georgia law really get the short end of the stick. Unfit birth parents get year after year to prove that they are even marginally fit to raise children. Most never do. Once a parent is shown to be unfit, give that parent a year or even two. After that let these abandoned children get a chance for adoption into a functional family.
Hopefully, Georgia wakes up and makes casino gambling legal. Then Radium Springs Casino resort could be rebuilt to its prior beauty. Albany needs the jobs and the tourist dollars. Waterfront equals tourists.
Pence tries to sell himself as a law-abiding Christian. Then why won’t he testify about Jan. 6 if he did no wrong?
To the squawker who doesn’t believe the jobs report: You’re probably an election-denier as well. In the grand scheme of things, your flawed and false opinion doesn’t matter. The truth is the truth, whether you choose to believe it or not. We Democrats will remain united by truth while you 15-vote Republicans remain divided by lies. Signed, Yours Truly
Who’s doing all that cheering? It’s the other SEC teams now that UGA has hired Bobo as offensive coordinator.
The city’s defined-benefit plan is $5 million underfunded, yet commissioners voted last year to include themselves in the plan. Such plans have significant risk due to market fluctuations. Is the commission not aware of this, or is it that it’s taxpayer money and not their company’s? The war in Ukraine? You’ve been listening to Biden’s talking points.
Some of the Republican “leaders” in the Georgia House and Senate are working awfully hard to make gambling legal in the state. Perhaps they have much to gain from such legislation. Someone needs to look into their background.
Did anyone else catch maybe just a hint of insanity in Sarah Huckaby’s response to the president’s State of the Union Address? Her ramblings, which had nothing to do with the actual address, teetered toward her former boss for whom she lied so frequently in an attempt to cover his lies.
Squawker, there is nothing leftist about this forum. We’re all conservative.
Brian Kemp speaks with forked tongue. Out of one side of his mouth, he and his parrot Chris Carr complain about President Biden’s policies. Then they spend money Biden helped get like drunken sailors.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.