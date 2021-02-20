I saw where arrests have been made due to cruelty to children. Who is responsible for wellness checks on these foster children? Some foster parents are very good; others are just in it for the money. There needs to be a better way of keeping check on these children. Maybe talk to the children in private.
"Neither rain, sleet, snow nor darkness of night shall keep us from our appointed rounds" used to be the post office's slogan. Apparently that does not apply to getting the outside postal drop box repaired on Meredyth Drive.
I live in an apartment complex with Dumpsters throughout. The sanitation pickup is done once a week by one elderly man that works in heat, cold and storms. The people here throw garbage on top and all around the Dumpster, guessing the worker will pick it all up. They have no consideration for the worker. So sad.
Mr. Fletcher, sometimes it's just too hard and disappointing to focus on the reality that is our local government. They're certainly as bad as those in Atlanta and Washington.
Your response to BLM squawk to talk about black-on-black crime is just another form of denial and justification.
I discovered that at least three popes, going back to the 1980s, knew of Archbishop Cardinal Theodore McCarrick's sexual misconduct with alter boys, young priests and others. Poor Coach Joe Paterno, who knew of Jerry Sandusky's sex with young boys, was crucified for not stepping in to stop the problem. Do Catholics really believe popes are beyond sin?
Why are you lying about the grocery stores in Albany, Demetrius Young? I know you've been living off the government your whole life and think you're entitled to free everything ... like that country music singer once said, "It's a family tradition."
I could never have a girlfriend. I have Telegram on my phone and computer, and I am always sending a message to the wrong person.
Yes, squawker, I am reading about some of the despicable things being said about Rush Limbaugh’s death. Death is coming to all of us, and after that the judgment. I would hate to stand before my Lord with such hatred in my heart. The mob hated Jesus so much they crucified Him. “Vengeance is mine, I will repay, says the Lord.” Romans 12:19
Pray for more educated voters in southwest Georgia. Something good is going to happen.
Suggestion to you people whining about the level of the creeks and river in the area: If your property floods, it's not the county's or anyone else's fault. It's your fault for moving there. Suggestion: Live with it or move.
A year into his term and the Mayor Dorough finally spoke this past Tuesday about a recycling program, as promised in his campaign platform. If he has a plan or a plan for a plan, it would nice if he were to share it with the city’s residents.
It's been raining so much I just got pulled over by the Coast Guard and got a ticket for not wearing a life jacket. That Masked Man
"I have no problem with background checks to purchase firearms. While we are at it, how about doing the same thing for all immigrants and voters?" Unknown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.