I like Scott Ludwig already. I think he will be a good addition to the paper.
Squawker, Afghanistan the most shameful moment in American history? Really? Moreso than the Bay of Pigs, trading guns for drugs in Central America, a sitting president calling up a state official and asking him to “find enough votes” to help him win an election? Maybe your partisanship is influencing your statement just a bit.
Governor Gump’s executive order on masks is keeping the virus going.
Squawker, by the same token, those are former Albany residents driving to and from Lee County for their jobs. Albany has its place and so does Lee County. Neither would exist without the other. For federal funding purposes, this area is known as metro Albany. The back and forth between Lee and Dougherty folks is stupid and petty.
They say that COVID came from China. I just bought a new supply of masks . . . the box was marked “Made in China” . . . YIKES!
All murders should be treated the same! Do not pay people to get the vaccine! If they get Covid, they will have to suffer the consequences.
Kemp went further than even Moe (DeSantis) and Larry (Abbott) with his latest executive order. It allows businesses to not comply with local mask and vaccine mandates. He claims that “Georgia is open for business”! I guess no one told Kemp about the Trump team’s poll that showed Perdue would beat him.
Over 680 thousand vaccines expire in the State of Georgia. Shame on the people who don’t get the vaccine.
What’s “killing America” is those who refuse to get vaccinated because they a) don’t trust the government; b) read on Facebook that microchips are in the vaccines; c) believe covid is no worse than the flu. Let’s not forget that most of the GOP believes the big lie that the election was stolen from Trump. This is where we are, folks.
My daughter is an employee at Phoebe Putney Hospital and I pray for her and all the other health care workers daily. All of my family has taken the vaccine. For all the people that will not take the vaccine I say you should spend just one day in their shoes. It would be a real eye opener.
Doesn’t it just make sense to get out all your assets ( including personnel and equipment) before you remove their protection. Isn’t that just common sense.
Instead of paying Dougherty County employees $300 that they certainly don’t deserve to become vaccinated, just make it a requirement of employment and save that tax money – your welcome.
Albany is turning down Dollar Generals; they have ample stores! Guess what? Think Dawson is getting a second one! Know why? We have one large Piggly Wiggly, produce not fresh, prices have gone way up, and Dollar General might cone to our aid!
I bet President Kennedy is rolling over in his grave wondering what happened to the Democratic Party. Today’s democrats are not as strong as he was. The good die young.
I really enjoyed Scott Ludwig’s first column. I’m looking forward to reading more from him.
