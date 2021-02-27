Your squawk regarding the census and folks moving to red states is easily explained: Liberals and Democrats are like a plague of locusts. They migrate from place to place, destroying everything in their path, then they move on to greener pastures. One need look no further than the blue state/red state migration to understand the truth.
Representative Bishop awarded rural nonprofit honors? This greedy DAD was just caught with his hands in the expense cookie jar. You’re going to be nonprofit with these people hanging around.
Why do people get restraining orders, as it seems they offer absolutely no protection for the person who gets it? It is so sad to read about a death when they thought it would, Lord, have mercy.
The story about the new radio station, sadly, is all too common in this world of COVID. And Ms. Stoyle is right: So many local business owners (and I could name several) say "support local" when they really only want people to support them. Shame.
"Everything is changing. People are taking their comedians seriously and the politicians as a joke." -- Will Rogers
Those of us commenting on the Trump cult worship have an important date approaching. We need to get the paperwork sent in to transfer our Obama cult worship over to the Biden cult worship. You will then receive information about nose placement as it has changed.
According to Democrat feminist author and former Clinton adviser Naomi Wolf, a totalitarian state is developing in America under President Biden. She declared that Biden's "emergency orders" are violating the rights of Americans. Finally, a Democrat told the truth.
Who has noticed that Gillionville Road has sidewalks on both sides, from Slappey Drive to Eight Mile Road? I am on that road three to five times a day, and I see maybe one person a week on the sidewalks. The wisdom of the city leaders is to spend $3 million on sidewalks on East Broad? How about using that to reduce senior school property taxes?
All media are controlled by their advertisers. Radio, TV, and newspapers. No listeners, no viewers, no readers, and you are doomed. Less BoDean, more mainstream.
After reading the squawks in Wednesday's paper, I realize we're all doomed. And as for my friends and myself that got the vaccine, I guess we're going to die someday.
The resurrection of Donald Trump is coming soon.
The Georgia legislature chooses not to address the needs of the people and the problems of exposing citizens to crowds and long voting lines. Luckily for the next election cycle postal services, COVID and voter ID requirements will not be a problem since we know what is required. Have your lawn chair and rain gear ready to wait in long lines.
If it were one of us, and not Tiger Woods, want to bet we would be charged with driving too fast for conditions?
The vaccine is experimental. It does not stop the virus. The cure rate for the virus is 97-99.75%. They have no idea what will happen in the future from the shots. You still have to wear the mask. You still have to social distance. Nothing changes, so what's the point?
