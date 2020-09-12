OK, Squawker, please allow me to step in for Mark Thiessen. Kamala Harris is an unsuitable and scorned habitual ex-wife (four times) with a well-documented history of withholding critical evidence from defense attorneys in more than 800 cases. But, hey, untrustworthy, that's the way you Dem/Liberals like them, isn't it?
Good that at least Gail Drake -- good writer -- remembered the anniversary of the 9/11 event. Soon, it will sink into little more than a footnote in a history rewritten by social justice warriors declaring it was caused by evil, oppressive Americans.
Well, I see the litterbugs have started swarming again. Now they have two new items to use: disposable gloves and face coverings. Along with soiled disposable diapers.
Oh, yeah, deer season. You can't even go hiking on your own land for fear of being shot by a trespassing hunter. Now that's as wrong as it gets
How stupid all you mindless Trump cult members should feel. Your false god admitted on tape that he knew back in February that the coronavirus was more deadly than the flu, and that it was airborne. Yet, he lied for six months and continues to lie. He says he didn’t want to cause panic. And 191,000 Americans didn’t have to die.
Could it be that we have too many highly paid managers in the county for a small community of 91,000? How many chiefs and deputy chiefs for four or five separate police departments do we need? Could that be where some of the tax money goes?
The orange barrels at the corner of Watkins and Madison are very dangerous. You cannot see them at night, no reflectors on them. The street department needs to fix problem and remove these barrels. This is very dangerous. Water running everywhere ... Fix the problem!
Now the virus is Trump’s fault? No doubt, Democrats are really sick people. Now I know what to say about their voters.
Hey, Trump worshipers, try this and see if you at least get a little respect: When he tells his next lie or some other illegal activity surfaces, just say, "I don't like that he did that, but I still support him because of ..." Saying, "Well, Obama did this or that" or repeating Rush Limbaugh and other apologists' excuses leaves everyone to question your loyalty to America the country, not one evil man.
"I could go out and shoot somebody on Fifth Avenue and they would stay with me." (suckers) He called that right. I'll credit him with that much sense.
If all the lies and accusations about President Trump were true, he would come close to qualifying to be a Democrat.
We should be allowed to wear masks only when we feel we are in a place we are likely to be exposed to the virus. We should not have to pay a fine for not wearing one all the time.
To the squawker who measured the COVID-19 particle as .06 microns: While you are researching this, did you account for the size of the droplet that contains that particle? If so, what size is that? Will the mask restrict that size particle?
There is a word for what Trump did to actively mislead citizens about the danger from COVID-19. That word is treason.
