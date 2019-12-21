Sheriff Kevin Sproul is a true servant of this community. His Shop With a Cop program is just one of many things he does to try and make our community better. I wish more elected officials cared the way he does.
I was blessed to have Jon help me in Lowe’s. He was so knowledgeable, patient and helpful with a project I was trying to complete. I hope management realizes what a great employee he is.
Greta Thunberg is sadly only an autistic young child being used and exploited as a tool by her parents and the media in a shameless display of the climate change horror story hoax.
Some of y’all Squawkers think it’s great that the economy is so good. Mussolini made the trains run on time, and how did that work out?
The Squawkbox this morning had several squawks about poor quality Mediacom service, and I was about to write a similar squawk. Then I saw on TV that Mediacom is setting a new standard. I then decided not to do so. Who am I to complain about service from a company on such a noble mission?
By impeaching Trump, the Democrats have made him more powerful than they could ever imagine.
Even if you want to say Trump’s conduct with Ukraine does not rise to the level of impeachment, how can you say Trump did not obstruct Congress in ignoring all subpoenas and document requests and instructing his subordinates to ignore Congressional requests?
I applaud the Albany Police Department and other law enforcement agencies that do their jobs and catch the bad guys, but ours is a local system that puts rapists and murderers back on the streets. You want to know the problem, look no farther than the pathetic judicial system in the Dougherty Circuit, starting with the chief Superior Court judge.
No matter how educated, talented, rich or cool you think you are, it’s how you treat others that tells all.
Shame on anyone who celebrates Christmas yet says “happy holidays.” Especially town light pole decorations that say everything but Merry Christmas.
Trump says Americans of faith are offended when Nancy Pelosi says she prays for the president. No, Mr. Trump, as a Christian, I am offended when someone denies my belief in praying for others. Trump denies others’ faith.
If Democrats in the House of Representatives think they have the right to impeach and remove the president, they are wrong. Only the voters will decide in November 2020. Thankfully, this charade is about to end.
I got a call from Verizon that my cell account was suspended, and I needed to call and speak to representative (888) 483-7200. Checked with my online account when I got home. No problems ... SCAM.
Poor Mr. Shuman. All he wants is to be fair just like he and his followers were during their long fiasco. Gee, if we do what the president wants, Mr. Shuman will complain as usual. He is such a sorry example of leadership. He and his partner, Mrs. Pelosi, just can’t seem to realize what the American people want, no impeachment.
I have been paying property tax in Dougherty County since I was 26 years old. I am now 56 and have never been as disgusted to write a check as I was today.