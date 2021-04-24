I quit contributing to the Squawkbox several months ago -- it's still the first thing I read when I get my paper every day, but no recent squawks -- because so many people choose to squawk about Trump and Biden (who really cares?), and everyone is so sarcastic. Sorry, you people aren't witty, just pretentious and repetitive.
Voter ID for all votes, period. Stop the cheating.
You can be a hoodlum and still play basketball in the NBA and throw a football in the NFL. Watch and listen to the news and you will see and hear them.
We had a secure southern border until our president tried to improve it. If it ain't broke don't fix it.
Could not believe Sunday's Herald dedicated to Sanford Bishop, a man who has been caught stealing public money, not once but twice. A few weeks back when Rep. Alcee Hastings died, Bishop said Hastings was his hero. Before being a representative, Judge Hastings was removed from office, impeached for bribery and perjury.
I don't consider myself an old person (42), but I much prefer our local newspaper to any form of social media. Thank you, Albany Herald for helping me start my days.
If you knew what is in the multitrillion-dollar Biden “infrastructure” proposal, you would be outraged no matter your political persuasion. Read it so that you are informed rather than deceived.
I received my first scam attempt via text today. Claiming to be USPS, I was to hit a link included with a ticket number for a delayed delivery. Who knows the result if I had clicked to confirm. (I am not expecting a delivery.)
Wish I was a little younger and not so engaged in my career. If I could make $2,000 a week in tips waiting tables, I'd jump at the opportunity. Too many people are getting paid to do nothing.
I was never a Ducky Wall fan but I wish him godspeed and his family comfort.
To the Sam's offended person. Yes, you have to show a Sam's ID card to enter as it is a membership club. Quit trying to race bait.
I didn't see the recent column as an endorsement, but I was pleased to see that a very good man who knows Albany is at least interested in our community doing well. Of course, squawkers would rather find something to gripe about.
All you Biden supporters, please put your signs back in your yards. Then when the illegal immigrants get here they will know where to get food and shelter.
I thought there was supposed to be a fear of consequences for one's actions to ensure compliance with laws. Apparently, these rioters and looters haven't been properly taught that. It might be time for refresher training.
To the SMR selling their white privilege card. You got it twisted; the white privilege card is the ultimate race card. But it sounds like you're complaining because you've had it so "hard" in your life. White privilege doesn't mean your life hasn't been hard; it just means that your skin color isn't one of the things making it hard. Signed, Yours Truly
The time is coming when everything that is covered up will be revealed, and all that is secret will be made known to all. Luke 12.2. Politicians, please note.
