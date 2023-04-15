Hinshaw: Church people also filled the church for the vote to leave the conference. But the next Sunday, they were nowhere in site.
President Biden and the Democrats kicked out a Catholic priest from Walter Reed. Why do the Democrats hate religions and specifically Catholics and Protestant so much? Answer: Religion competes with their religion, government.
I loved Tara’s story on the Ashburn Peanut. I too have memories of enjoying time there as a teenager. Way to go, Ashburn. Way to go, Tara.
Not sure if getting a bunch of fraternity guys to talk about sex to middle school boys is the dumbest or smartest thing I ever heard of.
How many women’s health centers do we need in Albany? Three up and running now with another on the way, and that’s just Albany Area Primary Health Care. Let’s get some men’s centers open.
So MTG took the side of the military leaker against our country? That should tell you all you need to know about today’s Republican Party.
C’mon, Fletcher, you know those solar panels make too much noise for Albany folks’ delicate ears.
I love me some REO Speedwagon! The security scanner was busting a sag halfway down his rear. No signs of APD anywhere.
The Alpha Project is such a positive thing for Albany. Teaching these young boys, most of whom have no or poor role models, about responsible actions is a huge step in the right direction, especially when you consider what they’re learning on the streets.
Squawker, even though it’s obvious you’re still bothered that your side lost the Civil War, I agree with you: the CSA had a right to secede. The USA, had a right to whip that CSA butt and free the “all men are created equal” that the South had enslaved. Once the South pays reparations, we can discuss reparations for the “South.” The Equality Man
The GOP is planning for presidential debates in 2024. They are currently reviewing federal prisons in New York and Georgia that Trump may potentially be residing in during that time period.
It’s amazing how lazy KADB and the city manager’s office is these days. Still no recycling solution for the taxpayers. Judy Bowles would have fixed this weeks ago. Voters will remember in November.
The story of the Ashburn Peanut was one of the best things I’ve read in The Herald in a long time. We need more stories by this writer.
I read the Op-Ed entitled “Low Sunday.” This upcoming Sunday is anything but low. It is The Feast of the Divine Mercy, celebrating the encounter of Saint Sister Faustina Kowalska with Jesus. It also marks the end of the Easter Octave.
Translation: First Alert Weather Day: Fire up the grill and lay by the pool ... for sure it ain’t gonna rain!
That picture of the three REO Speedwagon guitarists was awesome. I hope there are more to come for those of us who were not able to be there.
One of the favorite things of my old age is reading online product descriptions written by someone who obviously has little idea how the English language works.
I always take life with a grain of salt. And a slice of lemon. And a shot of tequila.
