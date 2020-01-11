I affirm the excellent letter to the editor by Willis Weaver calling out Donald Cole for his disinformation campaign against Sanford Bishop.
Although warned that he was violating city code last spring, the thoughtless dude on Old Dawson Road has returned to parking his business trailer on his corner lot to advertise.
I went by Publix supermarket the other day to pick up a few items. Went to check out, and the lady at the register asked me if I wanted paper or plastic. After I picked myself off the floor, I said, “Wow, I haven’t heard that phrase in years.” I said paper please. Way too much plastic bags in the world. Ask for paper every time.
Looks like Darrel Quinn is going to keep on trying until he can find a political position that he can buy for Jim. Jim should have been satisfied to be mayor of Leesburg; that’s about the top of the line of his political abilities. He is not a leader.
If the city allows a rehab facility in those folks’ neighborhood, it will just show that they have no concern for the citizens of Albany. I’m sure none of the Planning Commission members who voted for it live nearby.
Congratulations, Phil Roberson, on your retirement. There are few people in the local government who have had as big an impact on the community as you have over your 45 years. Enjoy yourself ... you’ve earned it.
Here’s an idea: Let the members of the Planning Commission who voted to allow the drug rehab center in the Winterwood neighborhood find some property in their neighborhoods and invite the facility to come there. That’s what you get when you put people on boards with no common sense. Political favors.
City personnel must be listening to the new mayor. The street sweepers were out before daylight Friday morning, getting debris out of the gutters in advance of what’s expected to be rainy weather. Way to go, Public Works.
Bless Mary Egler’s heart. I guess she’ll keep trying until she’s actually elected for something. I think if that ever happened — and hell has properly frozen over — she wouldn’t know what to actually do. She is just one of those people who likes to complain.
I had a friend that built a new expensive home in Albany four years ago. With a need for an appraisal a few months ago, the appraiser said he was sorry, he knew it was a very expensive and almost new home, but his appraisal was 60% of what my friend paid to have the house built. And one wonders why, while home building is booming all over Georgia, I see no new homes going up in Albany.
Rehab facilities are important to a community, especially one with a high poverty rate like Albany. But you do not put one in a quiet, close-knit neighborhood like they’re trying to do. We’ll see what the city commission is made of when it gets to them.
The “Jeopardy!” greatest-ever series of shows is very interesting and fun to watch. Those three guys are pretty amazing, plus it’s a great way for Alex Trebek to seal his amazing legacy.
Very impressive letter to the editor by Michael Hall relating to Trump’s dangerous Iran policies.
