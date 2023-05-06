squawkbox.jpg

Squawkbox

Hey, now. The Moultrie murders have really hit too close to home. Having known the staff at the McDonald’s, I know it will be a struggle for them to cope. Please make this stop.

Logic for the MCLB saluting cannons must be that Marines assigned to the base need to be reminded they are only temporarily in de facto retirement.

