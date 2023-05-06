Hey, now. The Moultrie murders have really hit too close to home. Having known the staff at the McDonald’s, I know it will be a struggle for them to cope. Please make this stop.
Logic for the MCLB saluting cannons must be that Marines assigned to the base need to be reminded they are only temporarily in de facto retirement.
Trump has done more for helping the employment of lawyers than the government ever could accomplish.
I hope voters realize now that just because someone attends your church and possibly calls themself a pastor, deacon, reverend, or whatever, that doesn’t mean that person knows anything about local government, ethics, public service or basic finance.
Squawker, do I detect more than a smidgen of jealousy when you make derogatory remarks about B.J. Fletcher at every opportunity? She’s done much for this community, for people of all demographics, and I’d be willing to bet the only person in this community you’ve helped is yourself, to what others worked for.
Where in the world were the good guys with guns in Moultrie and at the medical office in Atlanta?
All of this food insecurity and hunger is nothing but a huge hoax. These nonprofits such as Feeding the Valley are not only getting free donations but millions in grants from the taxpayers. What happened to food stamps? The summertime free meals all over this area? And Feeding the Valley has money for a $5 million warehouse here in Albany?
Thanks to Anthony at Express Pickup Service who went above and beyond in his job today. It is so nice to see someone who is so helpful in their job. Way to go, Anthony.
Along with the lavish vacations and trips aboard Harlon Crowe’s private jet, ProPublica reports that Clarence Thomas let his billionaire friend pay tuition for Thomas’s “like a son” relative to attend not one, but two boarding schools. We’re supposed to believe this too is aboveboard? Thomas should be impeached now.
Why are we gagging over a gnat on Clarence Thomas and swallowing a Titanic on the Biden family?
Crowding against the drugged and mental homeless for the last city sidewalk encampment spots of free bread, clothing, medical and transportation, abandoning their own, they come not to serve this country but to be served by it with tomorrow’s 70,000 more to follow, while DC raises the $31 trillion debt ceiling.
Wifey said she wanted to take me out to dinner on my birthday. She didn’t say anything about bringing me back
Did you know that in the state of Georgia, you can own and carry a gun in church, schools, bars, just about anywhere you want. But you can’t take them in jails or courthouses. Oh yeah, you can’t carry a gun into the state Capitol building. I guess our legislators are, let’s say, gun shy?
People in the Balkans look alike, share common ancestry and yet they have warred against each other for a thousand years. I guess that got by the “Contact Theory” author. It’s not holding true for America either.
SMR’s thanks to Trump, the Liberal Land-slide is coming in the 2024 election. There will be no need to recount or deny.
