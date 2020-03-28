Go, my people. Enter your rooms and shut the doors behind you. Take cover, for in a little while the fury will be over. Isaiah 26:20
You know when an attorney starts a press conference with, “I’ll be brief,” he is going to be long-winded. Don’t take the time to tell me you are going to be brief, just be brief.
I think it is imperative for local TV stations to stop airing Trump's daily infomercials. His grandstanding, displays of ignorance, and voicing false information is dangerous to the American people. Contrast his daily shows with the measured and intelligent updates provided daily by New York Governor Cuomo -- What a difference.
Around eight months from now, there may be hundreds of babies born at Phoebe Putney that will require government assistance. Not everyone is home taking classes, tutoring their kids, or doing home projects.
Stop criticizing our president. Whether you like him or not, he is our president, and he is doing everything he can during this crisis that affects everyone. I have never heard such stupid comments from people. You think somebody else could have handled this better?
I saw where someone in this forum made reference to "Obama Phones." Here's something for you to think about: That program may have started during the Obama administration, but Trump's been in office for almost four years now and has done nothing to stop it. Sorry, pal, but those are now Trump Phones.
Based on the parking lot at Doublegate, golfers have an immunity to COVID-19 or they don’t understand what shelter in place means and that it applies to everyone.
New York is getting hit hard by COVID-19 because their outside temperatures in March have been averaging in the low 50s, whereas we are averaging in the mid-70s. The virus doesn't like warmer temps. Imagine Georgia if we were in the 50s.
I wonder if God got so mad about all of our fighting down here that He sent us to our rooms?
Dougherty County's confirmed coronavirus case rate is 1.8 per 1,000 population. Highest rate in top seven counties. 33% day-to-day increase. Lot of people not practicing self-isolation and sterile techniques.
The problem with the Democrats is that they don’t pay attention. Trump said he "would like the economy to open up again by Easter.” Key words here are “would like.” He also said “in certain parts of the country.” He never said it would happen and doesn’t mean the entire country. Pay attention.
How about the squawker saying if you have faith in God and your church you would not have to worry about catching the virus at church gatherings. That if you catch it, it is God's will. Sounds like the churches that used to handle rattlesnakes thinking they would not bite if you had faith. Oh, all of those churches are all gone now ... all the members died of snakebite.
I have faith in God, but I also have common sense. When the Israelites were being bitten by snakes, a pole was erected and a brazen serpent was placed on it. The people were told to look on it and they would be healed. We definitely need to stay home and not come in contact with this deadly virus.
