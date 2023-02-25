You still think “the true president was wrongly forced out of office,” but say another squawker “will not admit reality?” Even the liars at Fox News have admitted they knew the 2020 election was not stolen from Trump. Read my lips: Your false idol lost. Only Jesus can deliver from this level of darkness.
Well Mr./Ms. Negative Spewing Squawker: I’m very sure a large number of voters aren’t buying these commissioners’ shady hogwash and sorely miss B.J. Fletcher’s honesty and tireless efforts helping all the people our community. The Patriot
It’s amazing how some big-time college coaches cover for their players. A good basketball player for the University of Alabama delivered a gun to his buddy, who murdered someone with the gun a few minutes later. The Alabama basketball coach is continuing to play him and says he did not do anything wrong. Both should be run out of Alabama.
Fletcher, you might as well write about issues for blacks, gays and transgenders. We white people want nothing to do with you.
To the person talking about Trump having a good relationship with Putin: I feel he did this to prevent wars, etc. and it worked. How’s Biden doing? They aren’t scared of him.
Politicians who work to deny rights rather than expand them are dangerous.
Rihanna’s Super Bowl show was nothing but soft porn. No big surprise YT and his clones lapped it up. Porn hounds.
SMRs, if you didn’t know, the greatest president ever deregulated a lot of safety rules for the railroad industry so they would make more money. So pay attention to the next trains that pass through Albany.
One item in “The 48 Laws of Power” by Robert Greene states, “Play on people’s need to believe to create a cultlike following.” Looks like Donnie T., Marjorieeee and old Alolf read the book
How sad is the situation at ASU in asking for the resignation of athlete director Tony Duckworth. So it is OK for blacks and rappers to use the N-word, but God forbid if a white should use it.
“The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men.” — Plato
Vaccinated Man, a president should not get credit for a cancer cure at any point. The scientists should get the credit. If one were discovered, oncologists would easily adapt. They are some of the smartest doctors out there. Democrats are so narrowly focused.
As a transgender person, I am appalled at Yearta’s piece of legislation, and I appreciate this newspaper’s editor pointing out how wrong-headed it is.
Please share what policy gays and transgenders are dictating. Sounds like too much Fox (Not Really) News viewing to me. What’s actually happening in the real universe is policies that are meant to limit their influence and eradicate their rights are being proposed and passed.
If these animals were willing to charge the Capitol in an attempt to overthrow the American government on the direction of Trump, what will they do if he is re-elected? Or not re-elected? These people are blind followers, and many of them are paying the price in jail for their blind allegiance.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.