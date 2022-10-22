Signed the Inflation Reduction Act; signed CHIPS and Science Act; signed PACT Act; student debt relief plan; confirmation of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson; American Rescue Plan; infrastructure investments; reauthorized the Violence Against Women Act, and more. A list that helps all people, not just a select few. Thank you, Biden administration.
The entitled crowds in this city are sickening. There are those who think they are entitled to everything for free, and there are others who believe they are entitled to the best of everything because they have some money. Both groups are sickening in their own way.
That voter-suppressing Jim Crow law in Georgia is doing wonders. Record early voting turnouts. Yep, that law is keeping people from voting.
All of a sudden, Brian Kemp is “tough on crime?” What about the last four years? You sheep say because he said in one of his ads that he’s going to put an end to gangs and crime that he is what Georgia needs to end crime. Crime has exploded as this man hid out in the Governor’s Mansion his entire term.
Brian Kemp doesn’t deserve four more years in office. He’s giving our fund balance away to buy votes.
”Green energy” was what Popeye got from a can of spinach. For us it’s an expensive slide into stupidity, making corrupt politicians wealthy.
Once again, a lying SMR is trying to lie on a Democrat, mainly because other LSMRs are stupid enough to believe it. This LSMR lied that Social Security is now threatened because LBJ used it to pay for the Vietnam War. The truth is that in 1965 LBJ instituted Medicare. As usual you’re still wrong. You lose. Signed, Yours Truly
Wynfield Park, please hire some staff to care for residents. You need more staff.
Student loan forgiveness, stealing oil from our reserves to lower gas prices, and sending some migrants back to Mexico are only being done for political reasons to try to win votes at the midterms.
I see where Feeding the Valley here in Albany just received $3.7 million of hard-working taxpayers’ money this week. Feeding the Valley is a division of Feeding America. The top 5 salaries of officials who are part of this nonprofit are between $800,000-$450,000 a year. We are suckers.
One group of morons spouts the big lie of a stolen election. Another group of morons spouts the big lie of voter suppression. The newspaper prints a full-page ice cream ad spouting one group’s big lie. Guess which group.
Fairness is not redistributing wealth; fairness is rewarding merit.
So a squawker says Abrams is a smart small business owner? She actually has two businesses: Ballot Harvesting R Us Inc. and Playing Rich Hollywood White Guilt Inc. Both businesses have been very profitable and has increased her girth.
I am unsure about my inner child, but my inner idiot surfaces every now and then.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles laid the smackdown on an ESPN reporter for asking him a question about being a black head coach. Bowles said, “We coach football, not race. As soon as y’all stop making it an issue, everybody else will as well.”
