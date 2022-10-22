squawkbox.jpg

Squawkbox

Signed the Inflation Reduction Act; signed CHIPS and Science Act; signed PACT Act; student debt relief plan; confirmation of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson; American Rescue Plan; infrastructure investments; reauthorized the Violence Against Women Act, and more. A list that helps all people, not just a select few. Thank you, Biden administration.

The entitled crowds in this city are sickening. There are those who think they are entitled to everything for free, and there are others who believe they are entitled to the best of everything because they have some money. Both groups are sickening in their own way.

Tags

More Features