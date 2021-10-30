Coroner Fowler wants to add an office and administrative area for his staff. What staff? This is a morgue, not a crime lab.
I hear the Joe Biden Halloween costume is the top seller and is voted the scariest costume on the market.
Isn’t it odd how obsessed SMRs have become with “the truth” and continue to support the Lying King, and some fools still believe he won the election? Trump was right to run as a Republican because Democrats are much too intelligent, and Republicans are gullible enough to follow him. It’s a shame SMRs are still looking for someone else to improve their existence. Signed, Yours Truly
Amazing, the number of people that in the past said they did vote for Biden now claiming they didn’t vote for him.
To the squawker who wants proof of Trump’s lies: Watch a channel besides Fox. Before elected, at least 10 times he said he had talked to Putin; and 10 times he said he had never spoken to Putin. He can’t make it through a sentence without lying. Can’t play golf without cheating. That’s lying. COVID is a hoax ... The new health care plan will be ready in two weeks ... There is a start for you.
It is sad that people around the world once wanted to come to America for freedom and now they come for free stuff.
Reading these stories about uninformed Albany City Commission candidates is sad and scary. In their minds, taking money that allows us to finally fix our crumbling infrastructure and giving it away to all these people who never pay for a thing shows an ignorance that is mind-blowing. If they win, this city is doomed.
SMRs, the more Trump talks about an upcoming rigged election the more Republicans will stay home. That is great strategy to elect the Liberals.
Wonder how these city commission candidates will react when sewage starts running into their homes.
The Democrats are going to try to steal the Virginia governors race by changing all the rules at the last minute. Seems the only way Democrats can win an election is to cheat. America deserves to have fair and honest elections, otherwise why bother having them?
AOC said four years ago that the earth was going to end in 12 years. So that leaves about eight years. If that’s the case, then I say let’s just eat, drink, and be merry.
Democrats, if your bunch of rioters/protesters causing billions of dollars in damages in multiple cities over an entire summer is worse than 200 rioters/protesters breaking into the capital in a day, then stupid truly can’t be fixed and you prove that with every squawk about it.
President Biden is leaving the United States Thursday for an international trip. If we are lucky, maybe he will stay over there.
Promise a Democrat something that is free, and he or she will do anything you want. There is no limit. If McAuliffe wins, the proof is in the pudding.
If these naive people who keep whining about politics in Virginia or in Washington — which their whining doesn’t impact in the least — would focus on things going on in Albany, we might get something done in our city. But their hero-worship continues.
