Why is it insurrection when we have riots in Washington, D.C., but every place else they riot is OK? No matter how much damage and lives are lost? Because the elites live in D.C. and are getting a taste of what they have created, and they don’t like it.
Loved the state-funded full-page ad by ASU of notable African Americans for Black History Month. Hope their next batch will include Dr. Thomas Sowell, Dr. Benjamin Carson, Justice Clarence Thomas, Senator Tim Scott and General Colin Powell.
It is so entertaining hearing the SMRs whine and complain. Biden has been in office less than two weeks, and they have complained about him more than they did in the entire travesty that was Donald Trump’s term. They still have not accepted the fact that Trump lost, Biden won ... get over it. Or don’t, it doesn’t change the fact that Biden is president and Trump is not. Signed, Yours Truly
Liberal politicians think they can prove climate change, but they can’t tell the difference between boys and girls.
You can’t fault the people from Guatemala and Honduras that are marching by the hundreds of thousands toward the United States. After all, Biden promised to allow them to enter if he was elected.
Squawker, 33 Norwegians died after getting the vaccine, and one prominent doctor in Florida died as well. All after two weeks, just like Hank Aaron. You can choose to roll the dice with an unproven vaccine, I’ll continue to lead a healthy life and do like the other 99.95% not dying from COVID-19.
SMRs, Stacey Abrams will be Governor in 2022 with your and Trump’s help.
No, Democrats and sane people have three other words: Lock Trump up. There is so much proof he’s a traitor and a criminal.
I’m so proud of the Albany Police Department for solving the Devi murder case. Good to see that lousy thug is behind bars.
Squawker, you must have been reading the Mainstream-Che Guevera polls. Rasmussen says Biden’s first three days had approval/disapproval at 48%/45% and Trump had 56%/44%. Prove me wrong. I’m surprised mainstream media didn’t report Biden at 100%/zero.
The rioters at the Capital were not loyal or Patriots, but Antifa and BLM Marxists and the rest just idiots.
I see the DeKalb School System, third-largest in the state, is saying they will have a surplus of money this year because of COVID-19 with the stay-at-home days and not holding classes during the last year. They speak of saving on reduced travel, less substitute teachers, less materials. Wonder how Doughterty’s School System is doing at saving its citizens money?
Saw your driver’s license photo on Facebook, Fletcher. Damn, you are one white dude.
People can be taught to hate and they can be taught to spell, but from the Facebook posts I’ve seen, it’s apparently one or the other. That Masked Man
SMR’s we Liberals will concede to you Trump’s second upcoming acquittal. We know y’all need a win.
Abrams gets nominated for the Pulitzer prize? How laughable is that? What a joke, but then she was nominated by the Norwegian socialist party. She must be proud of that.
