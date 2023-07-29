...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ TO 7 PM EDT
/6 PM CDT/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 112 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend Florida and
south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ to 7 PM EDT /6 PM CDT/
Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
♦ Scott Ludwig, you’ve used those same tired “Trump lies” as the basis for five or six columns already. We get it: You don’t like Trump. But if that’s all you have to write about on a given week, just take that week off.
♦ Congress, in their attempt to study extraterrestrials, looked through a telescope and saw Marjorie Taylor Greene. ... Yikes!