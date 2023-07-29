squawkbox.jpg

Squawkbox

♦ Scott Ludwig, you’ve used those same tired “Trump lies” as the basis for five or six columns already. We get it: You don’t like Trump. But if that’s all you have to write about on a given week, just take that week off.

♦ Congress, in their attempt to study extraterrestrials, looked through a telescope and saw Marjorie Taylor Greene. ... Yikes!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More Features

Squawkbox
Features
featured

Squawkbox

  • By Albany Herald Readers squawkbox@albanyherald.com
  • Updated