Everybody from the president to the media gave Kemp a hard time when he started opening up our state economy. Now, within a week, there are over 20 other states doing the same thing, with more coming next week. I guess Kemp just had to get them jump-started.
All of us make decisions or should make decisions based on what we know at the time of the process. You can go back and look at all the decisions you have made or any president has made and say that at the time it was based on what we knew. If and when you get to heaven, ask Peter if he would have denied Christ three times before the the rooster crowed.
I respect Coroner Fowler's rights to his faith, but he needs to leave it out of the COVID-19 briefings. Our Constitution forbids pushing religious beliefs on its citizens, and by telling us to believe in his God and to pray and thank that God, Mr. Fowler is crossing the line.
Squawker, the jail report is not down because of the shelter in place order. It is down because the police are not arresting the law-breakers. If they do have to arrest someone, the jail is putting them back on the street faster than they can bring them in. The Good Life City ... thug heaven.
Trump is having a conniption. He now says his own internal polling is fake. Clap, Trumpies, clap. Show President Tinkerbell you believe in him lest he fades away, and an adult takes over Neverland. Praise him.
How can the city/county governments not see that they should stop spending tax dollars unless it is critical? Property tax will be due in seven months. Business owners that own their own buildings, shops, etc. will not be able to pay these taxes, even if they re-open. Everything that is not life-threatening should be delayed until the tax dollars start coming back in.
We will never feel safe from the virus if people do not take it seriously. All you have to do is ride by Walmart and see the crowds: masks covering mouth but not nose, no masks at all, families with no masks. Mr. Fowler advised us all, numerous times, but I feel like it fell on deaf ears.
Why does the media keep asking Trump about the Biden assault charge but won't ask Biden himself when he is interviewed?
Fellow squawker, "blame" the two funerals is certainly not the right word. They have tracked/traced the cases locally over the time period involved and those are the results. The runners probably wish they had not been exposed to local residents.
Absentee voting has voter fraud written all over it and should be banned. If one can’t vote in person with a valid voter ID then they should not be allowed to vote.
You may as well get over Darton College, which did not even require SAT entrance scores. ASU, the predominantly HBCU, is here and thriving, bigger and better than ever. It is to be commended that changes for entrance is being allowed not only here but all over the state of Georgia. Stop trying to bring down a wonderful institution of higher learning, which is right here making this community a prosperous one.
I bet Joe Namath has never called the “Medicare Benefits Helpline.”
