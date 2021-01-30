Well, well, well Mr. Fletcher, seems like all of your recent ranting about living under "dictator" Trump were misdirected. We now have a genuine one presiding in the White House. Are you going to have the guts to call out this martinet or is all of your bile going to continue to be directed solely at Republicans? This fool is a disaster unleashed, and I think you might know it.
I guess, like the Clinton followers in 2016, we're going to have to listen to Trump worshipers relive the election. Here's an idea ... find something new to bi--- about. Your guy lost.
In 1947 it was decided that the 22nd amendment was needed because "Too much power for too long is a threat to our freedoms" and presidential term limits became a fact. Same should apply to the House and the Senate.
Experts say two masks are better than one against the virus. But two plastic bags over the head and tied tightly at the neck would be much more effective if all liberals would do this.
I was going to squawk about Climate Czar John Kerry and his family's private jet, but it just seemed too easy.
I was recently at a shopping club picking up a couple of items. When I approached the checkout, I noticed a woman in front of me with two loaded carts. They primarily contained canned sodas, bulk crackers, and potato chips. She paid with her Peach Card. I feel sure these items were going to be sold for cash. That is what is wrong with our system. No watchdog committee just like in Congress now.
Think about this: Why is the Guard still in Washington? This could be the start of the Democrats turning this country into a socialist country. If it is, they will need the Guard there to protect their behinds. It has already started with them telling us what we can and can't do or say.
Mr. Fletcher, your editorial Wednesday was spot on. It described over three-fourths of the folks that live in south Georgia.
Citizens in every state and the U.S. Congress are facing dangerous active threats of terror from American terrorists that were supported by the president of the United States.
The vote showed that Trump wouldn't be convicted. So why waste the time and resources on a Senate trial when there are so many other more important things that need attention?
Biden obviously doesn’t know how to handle Russia. He is not letting Russia announce first that there was a call between Putin and the president. And then Biden is giving a detailed account of the conversation. What the heck is going on?
The Georgia legislature needs to reform our voting laws to make our elections fair and secure.
Loved your article, Carlton so true. I think we should all take a look at ourselves in the mirror once in a while to see who we really are.
The mainstream media, aka The Albany Herald, keeps me informed of all the good news.
While COVID-19 is killing thousands of people a day, our leaders are impeaching someone not in office.
Carlton, so sorry to inform you that you do need to apologize to your readers; you ain't no Jeff Foxworthy. Stick to what you do best, being Carlton Fletcher.
