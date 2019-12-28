Carlton, looking for city of Albany waste? Try calling out the city for buying The Albany Herald building for $800,000 plus.
So someone’s been robbing eggs in Willie Weaver’s henhouse. The question is, what will he — and the city of Albany — do about it?
We should have respect for Sanford Bishop regarding his recent impeachment vote? Why didn’t Bishop vote to impeach Clinton? Why didn’t Bishop vote to remove Obama from office for abuse of power when Obama ordered the Justice Department not to prosecute Eric Holder for Contempt of Congress? That’s right, they are Democrats. So I guess Democrats are above the law. Republican are not.
Good article on “Sign-gate” situation; sad there is no near future resolution in sight. If I was a betting woman, I would bet the situation will be ignored. That’s the way the politicians play.
Georgia Power and Plant Mitchell had three days advance warning of the rains. Excess water from previous rains should have been drawn down immediately as they also know our creeks are prone to flood November thru April each year. Pretending on TV that they needed creek residence to report any high water is bogus, as their employees should be capable of reading the gauges on both creeks. When overage is noted, water should be withdrawn.
AOC is lying at the Bernie Sanders rallies, saying America is a fascist country as a scare tactic. If fascism exists, the Democrats are the fascist. Look at Antifa; they are true fascists.
To the paper carrier who likes to leave greeting cards with the return address on them hoping for a Christmas gift (money): When someone gives you a gift, why don’t you try leaving a thank you note? You won’t be getting anything from me next year.
Wonder if Doug Porter knows? “You spend enough time behind a team of mules, and your sense of smell deteriorates affecting your ability to taste food.” — My Uncle Karl
Stop checking your phone so much and go check on a friend.
Just about any other singer who ever had his voice put to record > David Lee Roth.
How do Trumpers ignore Trump’s misconduct in illegally holding up $400 million in needed military aid from an ally defending itself from Russian aggression when he says “I need a favor though — you announce an investigation into the Bidens (my primary Democratic challenger in 2020) and Ukraine’s involvement with a server and 2016 election interference?”
I wonder at what point during the coming year, maybe when Chad Warbington gets up to make about his 500th speech about how he knows everything, will it dawn on Roger Marietta what he did to his career and to his community by being selfish.
Squawker, please show your criminal evidence of Clinton, Kerry, Biden, Schiff and Paul Pelosi having money ties to Ukraine. We already know from Trump’s rough transcript and witness testimony that approved taxpayer money was held to get a personal political favor for criminal activity against an American.
Pelosie and Schumer, et al, are so concerned about the Senate impeachment trial being “fair.” It will be just as “fair” as the House hearings were, tit-for-tat.