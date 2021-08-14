I just finished reading the online version of the Herald because the USPS cannot get the print copy to me on a timely basis. It’s just not the same as holding the print copy.
The $10,000 reward addition has got to be a political stunt. I hope the scum are captured, and I hope someone gets the reward, but the additional reward would look a lot better and smell better if it were anonymous.
For any commissioner or candidate to consider doing anything other than spending the COVID funding on anything other than the stormwater and sewer project must be very foolish. COVID has been a curse, but to get federal money to rebuild our sewer system is a blessing. How can anyone think that this money should be spent on anything else?
Mr. Fletcher, when it comes to guns and Republicans, you sure do get crankipated a lot.
Online sidebar of 1950-1970’s advertising: What now evident offensive nonsense and stupidity of that generation to which many of us then formative children were subjected! I fear today’s children will look back on us with much the same shock, shame and regret.
We could all build community gardens if we weren’t so lazy and waiting for someone else to do it for us.
The stupidity of some never ceases to amaze. Blaming the NRA for the shooting and killing in Albany and the rest of the country is like blaming McDonald’s for diabetes and heart disease. People make their own decisions. These street punks and thugs can’t even spell NRA much less know about it. Find yourself another whipping boy, libby.
Those unvaccinated SMRs will cause this virus to keep spreading into 2022.
2 Chronicles 7:14: If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.
Every multimillionaire in Congress or the Senate who has accumulated that wealth during their political careers should have a full forensic accounting audit. The auditor should be guaranteed 50% of all documented questionable discoveries.
Way to go, Lee County. When you’re spending money that came from turning in your census forms, all the dimbulbs in Dougherty and other area counties will be saying, “Oh, were we supposed to fill those out? I just didn’t want anyone to invade my privacy.” Translation? They have plenty to hide. Now all of us pay for it.
Why do professional athletes think they are qualified to give advice on everything? If I wanted advice from someone who chases a ball I would ask my dog.
These colleges using CARES ACT funds to cancel student debt are helping their own bottom line by balancing the books for the school, as many of these debts were considered uncollectible.
The University System of Georgia Regents abdicated their responsibility regarding COVID vaccinations and masking. They should have set requirements for all 26 institutions instead of allowing each to set inconsistent policies. They didn’t want to face the blowback. Every one of them should be replaced for not doing what they were appointed to do.
