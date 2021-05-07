I’ve seen a lot of poor ER experiences on social media that I was hesitant to go to the ER for a laceration repair. I’m a retired physician, so I Know it can be a zoo many times. I was treated very promptly, short waiting time, and the ER Doc, Dr. Braud, was a delight while she was suturing me up. Thanks, Phoebe.
Sorry to be repetitive, but I want to add my 2 cents worth about Dr. Mendenhall: Few others in this community have done more for so many people. And he's such a selfless man. This folks, is what a true hero looks like.
Chaney, may be the only Congress person who puts country over party, right over public opinion, leadership over herd Trumpism, demonstrating fortitude to stand against the evil on both sides of the aisle. Trump is history, a present mockery and future disaster. She’s earning my vote.
Normally, if you have a problem finding folks to fill a position, you increase the pay and benefits to attract employees to apply for that position. Not cry that no one will come to work for you because they make more unemployed.
President Joe Biden is right, we need a lot more money for mental health, especially for the delusional Trumpers who think he won the election or that it was stolen from him.
Wow, after reading Chris Clark's words, I'm now worried about the future.
Three months after the so-called billing system upgrade, WG&L still can't get the bills mailed out on time and the online system doesn't work at all. They say, "We don't know when it will be fixed." I wonder what contractor did this work?
Marjorie Taylor Greene and AOC are like mirror twins; they're just in different political parties. AOC gets a lot more free camera time.
Just finished "The Train" with Burt Lancaster again, the awesome story of the free French saving thousands of paintings from the Nazis in WW ll. "The Monument Men" true story movie with George Clooney and John Goodman is just the same. Lots of lessons there for you liberals that would come for my books and powder. Don't Tread On Me.
All lives matter ... what the hell does skin color got to do with it?
It saddens me to see a squawk wishing death on people choosing not to get the COVID vaccine. That's no different than wishing death on people who eat at fast food restaurants. Pathetic.
A New Jersey police officer was fired for posting that BLM was a terrorist group. If it looks like a terrorist group, if it acts like a terrorist group, then it is probably a terrorist group.
I am an online Herald subscriber. The inordinate amount of pop-up ads negates any pleasure reading your daily paper. Neither WSJ nor AJC comes close to such obstructions. Not certain I will continue supporting local paper if you can’t regulate this better. I spent 10 minutes today trying to click out of ads.
Donald Trump is destroying the Republican Party in the process of satisfying his own selfish desires. But it's not entirely on him. Responsibility must also fall on the heads of those such as McConnell, McCarthy, and others who refuse to eject this narcissistic, authoritarian, vindictive con man from their midst.
