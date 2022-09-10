♦ As a Naval officer at sea during the Viet Nam conflict, I used and was responsible for very highly classified documents. It was made very clear to me that failure to protect those documents, with my life if necessary, would result in a court martial and a long term in a federal prison. Why should a sleazy ex-president be treated differently?
♦ Trump worshipers: While you have been programmed to respond to every comment made by the president or anyone else not certified as OK by your lord and master, it’s hard to imagine how you can keep a straight face while accusing others of lying when your man was and still is the king of all liars. And it’s documented ... you just won’t see.
♦ Steve Bannon does a great perp walk. Let’s see if Trump and his co-conspirators can do the same.
♦ The squawker who says Social Security retirement and Medicare recipients are socialists is misinformed by the extremists on MSNBS. My Social Security was bought and paid for by me beginning at the age of 13. That’s my money. You’re a socialist when you receive money from the government that you never earned. You know who those parasites are.
♦ SMRs, when will your former defeated president be reinstated? We are still waiting.
♦ I know this will come as a shock to you, Squawker, as you hang on every word by your failed leader, but just because a lot of us are Democrats does not mean we follow and agree with every word from Biden, Warnock, Ossoff, Pelosi or anyone else in the party. See, we are not forced to defend and believe everything our candidates say.
♦ Great column by Scott Ludwig Friday. Very truthful even though Magas don’t want the truth told.
I sure hope Dougherty County residents are paying attention to what’s going on with the Crisp County chairman because that’s exactly the same kind of ridiculous behavior we can look forward to in January.♦
♦ I saw where Col. Sanders’ birthday was a couple of days ago. He lived to be 90 years old eating fried chicken and mashed potatoes. Sounds like a plan to me.
♦ Counting down the days ‘til the crooked preacher starts the pillaging of Dougherty County.
♦ Steve Bannon was arrested for stealing a million dollars, saying it would be used to build the wall. Donald Trump stole more than that for his stop the steal scam. It’s time for him to be arrested. That Vaccinated Man
♦ Outstanding article by Scott Ludwig in Friday’s paper.
♦ Yes, Squawker, I collect Social Security and get Medicare, but I have worked since I was 16 and paid into Social Security and taxes. Do not classify me as a Socialist. I am drawing out what I paid in.
♦ “Cover of the Rolling Stone?” If I’m going to listen to Dr. Hook, I want to hear “Sylvia’s Mother” or “Queen of the Silver Dollar.”
♦ California’s blackouts are a result of “man-made climate policies,” not climate change.
♦ Dougherty County Superior Court Judge Denise Marshall sent the two Rottweilers that viciously attacked a man in Albany in 2019 to South Carolina. Kind of like the Cardinals of the Catholic Church sending priests that molested children to other parishes, making the priest someone else’s problem.
