For all of you folks that keep roosters in residential areas: I hope when you pass on, whether it’s up or down, that you have to listen to one crowing every 20 seconds, day and night, for eternity. That goes for y’all with yapping dogs, too. Please have some respect and consideration for other people.
I find it hilarious that Democrats want to blame Trump for the coronavirus. If that virus escaped from a lab in Wuhan and then the infected person went out and infected others and the whole world, how is that Trump’s fault? Democrats need psychological help.
I pray everyone is sheltering in place, distancing themselves socially, and staying away from those infected with the Trump Virus.
There are 11 entire states in America with less COVID-19 cases than Dougherty County. That tells you people here did a terrible job of following the safety guidelines we were told to do.
Cumulus radio stations have never played any pro-pot songs by Willie Nelson or any rock stars. Why? Because of its prohibitionist management.
Sure will be glad when you greedy grubbers get enough toilet paper and paper towels so the rest of us can sneak off with a roll or two.
20 years ago we had Bob Hope, Johnny Cash and Steve Jobs. Now we have no hope, no cash and no jobs.
To all of you Trump-haters, are you going to cash your stimulus checks with his name on them?
Know for a fact taxpayer: There is one heck of a bill coming due, and it will have your name on it.
King Trump claims that, as president, he has the ultimate authority to decide when states reopen for business. There is not any constitutional provision, federal statute or court ruling that allows Trump to override the emergency actions taken by the states. Although our constitution is of little relevance to our fake POTUS, it is the responsibility of Congress, the courts, and the states to check the growth of presidential power. They are failing miserably.
Voting by mail is a joke? This country has been absentee voting for 88 years. So here again is a misinformed Trumper.
Jim Bob from Lee County is a slave-driving, brother-in-law-hiring reflection that is the south Georgia boss man. My skilled trade is industrial electrical, and the wage isn’t high enough for me to work around this stagnant town, thanks to Jim Bob and people like you. I doubt Jim Bob pays any of his guys $30-$40 an hour, which is the average scale of skilled trades. Sorry to hurt your feelings there, Jim Bob; that means something is being done right.
Safe distancing equates to getting back to life as normal quicker.
Our court system not only lost a competent, impartial judge — and a super nice lady — in Nancy Stephenson, it opened the door for continued corruption with the appointment of an unqualified candidate who has a personal history with the chief judge.
Just over four years ago, at great expense to taxpayers, the DCSS launched a 1:1 technology initiative that provided a device to each student. Little has been said since about that program. How many devices are still in service and how are they being utilized for distance learning?
