If masks prevent the spread of COVID-19, why are nursing home residents continuing to get infected in cities where there have been outbreaks? The health care workers are required to wear them properly, so how is the virus getting in if masks work? Answer: They don't.
Why does the city of Albany continue to tear down houses when the owners are current on their property taxes? Does the city have that much extra cash that it can afford to forgo most of the taxes on the property, pay the cost of demolition, and most likely incur the cost of cutting the grass on the empty lot?
Carlton's Sunday editorial was asking for a kinder, gentler America. And then you go on to say "laughable" at the people claiming "fraud," which we know are Republicans. If the numbers were turned around, I think the Democrats would be more than a little suspicious. Trump received most of the votes of people voting in person, where an ID was required.
I read your "Our Town" article with interest in Friday's paper. I think it could be an enlightening and valuable service if done right. Good luck; I hope it turns out well.
Squawker, you are wrong. Hillary Clinton did not and still has not accepted her loss. Nor did the Democrats; they tried to overturn a legitimate election for 4 1/2 years.
Don’t worry, as our hero said, after the election the coronavirus will disappear. That will be one problem solved before the end of his term. I am ready for that. And hopefully, like his long long overdue prediction that the coronavirus will disappear, he will disappear in January.
You were not preaching togetherness under Trump, Fletcher. And you were silent when Biden voters did over $2 billion in damage to American cities. Biden is a delusional doofus in the beginning throes of dementia. Harris is a closet fascist. The economy will totally collapse under their watch and, of course, you will blame Trump.
Mr. Fletcher, if you need a verse to start off your next editorial about Mr. Trump, please use "Thank God and Greyhound he's gone."
Hahahahaa! Trump's campaign attorneys admitted in court to a Pennsylvania judge that they found no fraud with 592 ballots they are challenging. Trump wants to throw out the 592 ballots because of where the voters did or did not write their address. Biden has 130,000 more votes in that county alone. Lawyers can lose their licenses if they lie about evidence they present.
Nice pictures of Tift Park Market at Pretoria Fields in Tuesday's paper. The original Tift Park Community Market in Tift Park that is finishing up it's seventh year would like to receive that kind of coverage. We will be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. through the end of November. Come do your Christmas shopping with us.
Houses of worship will soon be decorated for Christmas. To get away from the secular tree, some churches choose a Chrismon tree. This tree is Christ-centered and is decorated with Christian symbols of white and gold for the purity and majesty of Christ. White lights point to Christ as the Light of the world. Other ornaments have no place on the tree.
