SundaySquawks

Sanford Bishop has always held himself out as a moderate Democrat. Can we count on him to stand up against the crazy spending bill that the fringe liberal lunatics are trying to ram down our throats? Something tells me probably not.
I am a Republican. My friends are mostly Republicans. I, and all of them, had vaccinations as soon as they were available. I do have African American friends, none of whom have had vaccinations. When I ask them “why not?” they either don’t know or are concerned about what may follow the vaccinations. Why then do squawkers continue to say Republicans don’t get them? It’s baffling.
Joe “Commander Chaos” Biden just can’t give a straight answer on his border crisis. Even Obama said recently that open borders are not sustainable, but Biden muddles on with his liberal border position, no matter how destructive it is to our country.
Holy Cow! Sixty thousand immigrants are heading our way from Central America through Mexico to Del Rio to Bidenville under the bridge. “Come on, man.”
Some squawker, probably an SMR, believes that parents have the right to tell the school system what to teach. What an absurdly stupid statement. Answer me this: If you want one thing taught and I want another, whose “right” should the school system choose? Think before you speak. Signed, Yours Truly
I heard someone say something today that I completely concur with: “Your American right is to be as dumb as possible.” Think about it.
Is there ever going to be a time when the Trump Kool-Aid drinkers remember what actually happened? Stop believing your own version of the facts. The votes were counted several times and the outcome is the same. Trump lost, and now so are you. Get it. Now work on policy that can expand your narrow-minded party so you won’t have to subvert democracy to have power.
John Hinckley, who shot Reagan, is now freed from the hospital. The poster-boy for the NRA.
Now that R. Kelly was finally convicted on all charges after decades of escaping, Matt Gaetz, alleged sex trafficker and a sitting member of the U.S. House of Representatives, should be next.
Headline on front page of today’s paper says 23 species of wildlife are going to be declared extinct. Article did not say how many species there are. National Geographic says there are 8.7 million species. And of that number, 1.6 million species have been identified.
I’ll bet in a short while R. Kelly will wish he could fly. Shows how we keep bowing to the cult of celebrity.
I’m not a big fan of Trump but, how can anyone agree with Biden’s implementation of his withdrawal from Afghanistan and his handling of the southern border? It’s just unbelievable.
Nice column, Mr. Ludwig. If we’d only take a few minutes to talk with our seniors, we’d bring lots of joy to their lives.
Don’t think there will be any trick-or-treaters in Joe Biden costumes on Halloween. Nobody wants to go home with a bag of prunes.
Are there any politicians out there that aren’t in it for themselves, their family, and their friends over their constituency and country?
