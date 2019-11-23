To the squawker who says the impeachment hearings are revealing mostly bad things about the Obama administration: How did you ever get out of grammar school?
Nice article on the Deerfield-Windsor history project for fifth-graders. It's good to see we have some teachers willing to utilize innovative new methods in the classroom.
The real angels are the people who work at Albany Advocacy Resource Center. Those folks -- individually and collectively -- are amazing.
Worshiping money is tantamount to worshiping Satan. Money is the tool of corruption used by Satan to devour man.
Hey bad a-- Sweet Ol' Boy: If I give you my address, will you come to my house and take anything you want?
When Congressman Swalwell returned home from the live TV interview, his wife was standing at the door. Time to discuss "situational awareness," a concept he missed as a child.
Citizens, taxpayers, squawkbox readers ... Be aware that the Salvation Army, Goodwill and similar are not charities! Go see for yourself and you will find retail clothing stores.
Spectra, thank you again for bringing first-class entertainment to Albany. Instead of saying "We can't do that," you guys have just done it. It's sad, really, all the times I've heard lately "I can't believe we had that in Albany."
So, the city government had to come down on the folks building that small radio studio at Pretoria Fields, make them jump through a few hoops? Gee, I wonder who tipped the local yokels about this huge construction project?
I love the pets that I've seen in the newspaper's photo contest. Go to AlbanyHerald.com and look at all those sweet babies!
New Republican slogans: Liars Wanted ... Criminals Welcome ... Millionaires Before Middle-Class ... Republican Party Before Country ... Russia Before Country ... Vote Trump, Above the Law Forever ... Respect Putin ... Vote Putin/Trump2020 ... Vote Putin 2024 Beyond.
After reading Michael Reagan's Monday column, he did not refer to the Iran-Contra scandal his daddy almost got impeached for. Ollie North took the fall.
The millions of dollars the Democrats have wasted on three years of endless investigations with nothing to show for it could have fed and housed many hungry and homeless people in Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff's home state of California.
Some right wing conservatives still don't understand freedom of speech. Yes, we all have freedom of speech, but none of us has freedom from being held accountable for what we say.
Hope those prison guards were paid enough to look the other way that it covers the jail time, along with the loss of their jobs. Wonder if they will get jobs with the Clinton Foundation when they get out?
Christmas lights are a lot like Epstein ... they don't hang themselves.
If the topic wasn’t so serious, it would be comical watching the Republicans contort themselves to try to defend Trump's criminal behavior. It has gone from "No quid pro quo" to "Well, quid pro quo isn’t impeachable" to now "All life involves a quid pro quo." I would say take off the blinders but that’s not the case. Turn off the gaslight is more accurate.