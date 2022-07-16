With the blatant falsehoods and misconceptions in some of these political ads, it is easy to see that the politicians consider the average voter pretty stupid. Let us disappoint them come election day.
A roundabout for the new Westover Extension? A roundabout!? Lee and Dougherty motorists haven’t yet mastered driving in a straight line. Holy Cow! ... it’s gonna be a demolition derby
Yes, Patriot, the golfers have the right to play on the LIV. Just the stench of Saudi money. Murder of Shahoggi, horrible female rights, always playing with oil prices and, in case you forgot, all the 911 terrorists were from Saudi Arabia.
Mayor Dorough said that it would be better to appoint some new members to the Historic Commission than try to remove some. Good call. So when will this happen and can one submit their name to be considered? Until this can be done, will city commissioners vote for our future by overriding the historic commission’s decision against the proposed plan?
Nice story, Donna, but I doubt if those sailors would like being called soldiers.
A writer from Washington Post said if Herschel Walker gets elected, Americans will have lost their minds. The truth is Americans lost their minds when they voted Warnock into the Senate, and have no mind at all if they vote to re-elect him. America cannot afford another four years of Warnock.
Phoebe should build that nursing school in Lee County.
It’s heart-warming to know how much I inspire SMRs. My latest fan actually made half a good suggestion. So farmers and truckers, thank you for your role in helping me eat. My fellow veterans thank you for your role in helping me feel safe. To those of you who can’t eat, blame yourself for not being man enough to feed your family. Signed, Yours Truly
I wonder why there seems to have been few and getting fewer comments on the Jan. 6 committee hearings. Have you removed your blinders and become ostriche?. Coming off the Kool-Aid can be rough. Tough it out. Being aware and informed will help you make better choices.
Raphael Warnock is acting like the liberal, progressive politician that he is. But, he is not behaving like a real pastor. No true, God-fearing, Bible-believing pastor would ever approve the political ads attacking and demeaning Herschel Walker. Pastors don’t behave like Raphael Warnock.
This is what happened on Jan. 6, 2021: $1.75 for a gallon of gas; inflation was below 1.5%; the USA was respected by our allies and feared by our enemies; the southern border was closed; our military was stronger than ever before.
North Carolina is now the No. 1 state in the country to do business in. Georgia has dropped to number 10. Kemp has dropped the ball.
So some of the Albany city commissioners want to remove the Historical Board members because they didn’t vote their way. Sounds pretty Trumpian.
Thank you, Chris Cohilas, and the other commissioners who actually care about county employees. Prices are rising all over, except their paychecks. I am sorry to say, if there is not a pay raise soon, we will lose a lot of good and loyal workers.
