Burt Jones tried to abet the former president in the overthrow of the American government. He is a traitor, and no one in their right mind would want him in any kind of position of authority.
In the past 10 years, 15 hospitals, including 8 rural hospitals, have shut down in Georgia. Yet Billy Mathis says the Lee County Hospital is going to be built. I agree with the Squawker who said it is not going to happen. Southwest Georgia has too many uninsured, non-paying folks that hospitals cannot turn away.
I’m not all that surprised that Hershel Walker is a much bigger lying sleazebag than we thought because the exact same thing happened to Trump; I am a little surprised that people keep saying that his actions don’t matter and they still plan to vote for him.
SMRs, all of Trump’s candidates have been successful everywhere except in the Blue State of Georgia. Can you explain?
Y’all people are just jealous of Rev. Heard. He is a true man of God, and you will be duly punished for any bad things you say against this righteous man, who surely sits on the right hand of God.
The liberals are living in a prism of race. Anything they don’t like is automatically racist.
Congratulations on your homecoming celebration, Albany State. And welcome to town all visitors celebrating this big week.
Obsessing over the basic rules of English while ignoring the basic rules of law. I’d rather see you and your kids ignore the rules related to capitalizing proper nouns than ignoring those related to storming the Capital.
“By the time a man realizes that maybe his father was right, he usually has a son who thinks he’s wrong.” — Charles Wadsworth
I have a strong message for all employers in the world who are thinking about cheating hard-working people out of fair wages: God is watching.
Albany, I’ve made a decision. Seeing how many mentions I get in the Squawkbox, I think I should run for city or county commissioner. I’ll run as Yours Truly, a name I know Albany recognizes. I’ve made my positions clear. With the Joe-mentum Democrats now have, I’ll ride the Blue Wave with Warnock and Abrams. Vote for me. Signed, Yours Truly
No, John Hayes, it’s not all about race. I’m a black man, and I would never vote for anyone of your low moral standards.
If paying a living wage will make prices go up, why doesn’t replacing cashiers with self checkouts make prices go down?
There have been 10 major hurricanes since 2000, fellow squawker, 13 major hurricanes in the last 30 years per the National Hurricane Center. And Ian will certainly hit the qualifying marks at final tally.
I predict a huge scandal in Dougherty County when Lorenzo Heard takes office. He is neither intellectually or morally qualified to hold the position. Prepare to see the downfall of Dougherty County. This man has already enriched himself through illegally pilfering our tax dollars.
Send Burt Jones to the Gold Dome. We need a lieutenant governor who puts the whims of a delusional fraud over that of the people of Georgia and of the United States.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.