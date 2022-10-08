squawkbox.jpg

Squawkbox

Burt Jones tried to abet the former president in the overthrow of the American government. He is a traitor, and no one in their right mind would want him in any kind of position of authority.

In the past 10 years, 15 hospitals, including 8 rural hospitals, have shut down in Georgia. Yet Billy Mathis says the Lee County Hospital is going to be built. I agree with the Squawker who said it is not going to happen. Southwest Georgia has too many uninsured, non-paying folks that hospitals cannot turn away.

