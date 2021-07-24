A significant cause of vaccine hesitancy must be blamed on the television networks. Most people do not like needles. Why did the networks delight in picturing people being injected with long needles over and over again, night after night? And continue to do so? So unnecessary and so disquieting to people like me, who really do not like needles.
Hey, Carlton, good writing Wednesday.
It will be hard to imagine the Colemans lawyering for an Atlanta firm. That family is a part of Albany history. Congratulations, though, Tommy and Flin.
Albany Herald readers have suffered long enough being subjected to editorials by James King. This last one may be his most bizarre. Publishing these crazy conspiracy theories is detrimental to the well-being of our society.
Cool story — and cool pictures — of Kris Morrill and the dogs he helps train. He trained my dog and did an outstanding job. I recommend him to anyone who might need to get their fur babies acting right.
The Squawker revealed what I’ve suspected for quite some time: “That Masked Man” is none other than Carlton Fletcher in the flesh. What Pink Floyd album does he listen to in his late-night drunken semi-consciousness? Obviously “Meddle,” but in his case it’s “Muddle,” which describes the state of his phantasmagorical brain function most of the time.
Seems to me, Fletcher, you protest too much. If you’re so pure of spirit, why did you have to write a column about your thoughts that were so private? Why not just keep your superiority to yourself?
Straight from the CDC website, 6,234 people died after receiving the COVID-19 vaccines in the past week. Also from the CDC, 211 people died from COVID-19 in the past week. Don’t believe me, look it up yourself. Oh, and Mr. Fletcher, do the “experts” you talk to at Phoebe mention this to you? Report the facts, not ideology, please.
We have an election coming up this year. Time to start thinking about whether we’re satisfied with the service of three city commissioners or if we want change. All I’ll say is I’m satisfied with my commissioner.
Thank you, Harlem Globetrotters, for the fun and laughter.
It’s funny seeing all the people claiming that they won’t sit in any long lines in fast-food joints. Here’s something to think about: High fat content fast food is one of the main reasons our country is growing fatter and more unhealthy. That’s why you need to stay out of those lines.
Have you noticed the police leave you alone if you are not doing anything illegal?
For the uninformed, the CARES ACT is funding the two mobile clinics for Phoebe. It is also funding the summer school for our children. Knowledge of government funding is very important.
Mind your business, all you people complaining about long lines at restaurants. When I get off work, I like to pick up some food so I don’t have to cook. I talk on the phone with my friends, and my kids watch a video in the backseat. I consider it quality family time.
QAnon was created by the globalists to control the Trump voter. SMRs are the first victims ... who will be next?
