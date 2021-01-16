To the city of Albany: On Friday morning, one of your employees was driving a street-sweeper with 600 on the side of the truck. She did a fantastic job of getting the acorns and dirt from the 800 block of McIntosh Road. The curb is clean as a whistle. Thanks for hiring someone who made sure the area was clean.
You have got to be kidding. Speaker Pelosi and the House are the watchmen who kept Trump from fulfilling his plot to overthrow democracy. They held him accountable. Unlike McConnell, Graham, Cruz and the rest of the Senate, who have enabled Trump his entire presidency.
Read the news Democrats: The country was being burned and looted by Antifa and BLM the Democrats weren’t worried about it at all. Now the demonstrators are coming to the Capitol after their a##es and now they are scared out of their skins. Maybe that demonstration got their attention.
Trump lost his Twitter account because he was yelling “Fire!” in a crowded theater. Not cool. Stupid, actually.
Just had my COVID-19 vaccination at Phoebe ... with some trepidation. I was pleasantly surprised at the efficiency of the process, the pleasantness of the workers, the helpfulness of everyone. I was in and out in 30 minutes, including a 15-minute waiting period to see if I was going to die. Did not, nor did I see anyone else have any side effects. Great job.
Hold onto your wallets. Gas prices are up 20 cents a gallon since Election Day. It’s just the beginning of the Dems programs to fleece America and pass your money to those too lazy to work for a living. In short order, they will reverse the Trump income tax cuts resulting in your take home pay being reduced.
Will Thault: I don’t know who you think you are, but we don’t need someone else attacking our rightful president. His “mouth” has told nothing but the truth.
Let me tell you why Bishop voted for impeachment. He fits the Democratic mold: lacking in intelligence. Georgia has gone to hell in a handbasket, and the country is about to go that way.
What is so different between burning an American flag and the assault on the White House? Pelosi’ eyes and mouth.
Demand that our new Senators and all Congressional delegates support and encourage the passage of Senate Joint Resolution 21. If approved by two-thirds of the members of both the Senate and the House of Representatives, and if ratified by three-fourths of the states, it will limit senators to two terms and members of the House to six terms. Email, letters and phone calls need to flood their offices.
Biden, Harris, Pelosi, Schumer, Warnock, Ossoff, The House, the Senate and SCOTUS. Welcome to the future, the new republic, the banana republic of the United States of America. Move over Venezuela.
Can we the people try to impeach all of Congress?
I noticed in the news recently that Congressman Sanford Bishop had been caught misappropriating funds. I also noticed that he was one of the first Democrats to call for President Trump’s impeachment. Doesn’t he know that a sin is a sin? He should be forced to resign his office.
