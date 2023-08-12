squawkbox.jpg

Squawkbox

♦ Poor Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. How will he ever be able to have luxury vacations again on a salary of a measly $175,000 if his rich friends are not allowed to pay for them?

♦ B.J., a lot of us really wish you were still in office. The problem with the easily manipulated voting bloc in Albany is they will never be sophisticated enough to give a toot. Clowns like Lorenzo will prevail.

